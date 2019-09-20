100 days with the OnePlus 7 Pro: watch out, this smartphone is addictive!

Have those 100 days really passed since the OnePlus 7 Pro reached our editorial office? Shortly before the launch of the OnePlus 7T, I want to give you a closer look at my long-term report on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer was breaking new ground, because until now there has only ever been one 'flagship killer' from OnePlus. Since the introduction of the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, two top smartphones have been on offer. The fact that such a step was dared by OnePlus is actually no surprise because the competition like Apple, Samsung and also Huawei are all following the trend towards several size variants of smartphones now.

Enormously big and heavy...

While we're talking about size, I have to admit that the OnePlus 7 Pro is a really big smartphone. Even if my hands are not the smallest and I have relatively long fingers, it is difficult to get into every corner of the smartphone's display in everyday life. The size of the smartphone is a problem when using OnePlus gesture control. Whenever I try to execute the back function with the swiping gesture, my free hand now automatically moves to the smartphone to support it. If my second hand is not free then I automatically try to execute the swiping gesture with some wild grabbing techniques.

Sure, it's pretty big and pretty heavy / © AndroidPIT

OnePlus is fortunately aware of this fact, because many users of the OnePlus 7 Pro are upset about it, and a corresponding new gesture is planned for the upcoming Android 10 update. Then it should be possible to swipe from the left edge of the screen to the middle to access the back function.

The rear of the OnePlus 7 Pro / © AndroidPIT

Unfortunately, another physical problem cannot be solved so easily by a software update and that is the weight. A full 206 grams are already noticeable when you first pick it up, and the weight is especially an issue if you want to watch longer videos, play games or even just read long emails. The OnePlus 7 Pro still feels weighty after using it for a while. Of course, it's a subjective assessment, but I'm certainly not alone in this view.

... but this display is a dream.

The size, on the other hand, is not an issue when it comes to this really great Fluid AMOLED display. The advantages of a 90 Hertz display are hard to put into words. You should really experience this display for yourself.

You really have to try a 90Hz display to fully understand the smoothness / © AndroidPIT

Before the OnePlus 7 Pro, it didn't really matter to me whether the display had a notch or of what size, shape, or placement. I didn't have anything against wide bezels either. The OnePlus 7 Pro has probably screwed me up in this respect for smartphones with notches or other display disruptions for the selfie camera. Every time I get my hands on a smartphone where you can see the selfie camera in the display, it annoys me. That's how quickly you can get used to this full-screen feature. Overall, the OnePlus 7 Pro display is the highlight of the smartphone.

Once you switch to a pop-up camera, it's hard to go back to non-full displays / © AndroidPIT

Once OxygenOS, always OxygenOS?

In addition to the display, highlights of the OnePlus 7 Pro also include OnePlus's Android customization. OxygenOS stays very close to Stock Android and was (and still is) supplied with useful updates by OnePlus. Within the first 100 days I have received numerous updates already, which mainly took care of the quality of the camera. Ok, despite the updates the OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't reach the quality of a Huawei P30 Pro or a Samsung Galaxy Note10 yet, but it shoots very good pictures in daylight, and only at night does it fall off compared to the P30 Pro.

OxygenOS is very close to Stock Android, but with added features / © AndroidPIT

From a personal point of view, however, I think this is also a good thing, because the night shots of the Huawei P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10 or even a Pixel 3 don't always reflect the moment of the shot for me, and often show a much too bright, sharpened and more intense spectacle than my human eye can see. For the wow effect and getting likes on social media this is quite good, but not to capture the actual mood and associated memory of the moment.

Back to OxygenOS: OnePlus is one of the manufacturers to get software releases from Google very early, at least since Android 9, with a developer version of the next Android version already out. After a somewhat longer closed beta, OnePlus released the first public beta of Android 10 at the beginning of September. Even with the next major update, OnePlus's OxygenOS adds many new features that were not possible with Android 9. You can read about all of the innovations and changes to OxygenOS based on Android 10 in the separate article, and you can look forward to extended camera functions, a partially reworked UI, and many more useful adjustments.

OxygenOS based on Android 10 is here, in beta form / © AndroidPIT

Smooth as silk and made for gaming

You can rarely complain about the performance of a OnePlus smartphone. The built-in hardware and the very well-tuned OxygenOS, which is close to Stock Android and yet contains its own finesse, make sure that you hardly yearn for a different or faster smartphone in everyday use. Starting, changing and scrolling through apps or eternally long Twitter feeds happens quickly without pausing for thought.

Gamers will not be disappointed by the performance / © AndroidPIT

But even under heavy stress, like in an intense game of Fortnite or PUBG, there are no lags or delays that can cost you victory. It is also pleasant in this respect that the OnePlus 7 Pro warms up but never gets unpleasantly hot. The OnePlus 7 Pro manages to keep a cool head even when used with the Warp Charge 30 power supply, too.

Wireless Charging? No need!

Warp Charge 30 is certainly not the fastest way to charge your smartphone anymore, but during my 100 days with the OnePlus 7 Pro I was able to continue the good experience I had with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. A complete battery recharge (4,000 mAh) is done within 90 minutes, with the first 80 percent going rapidly, and the last 20 percent being charged with reduced power to protect the battery. The charging speed, however, is only one thing that makes the OnePlus 7 Pro so convincing. The temperature is also a big plus. In spite of its rapid charging speed, the smartphone does not become excessively hot. Unfortunately, there is no wireless fast charging technology yet, but the speed of Warp Charge 30 actually comforts me quite well. You just have to be aware that OnePlus proprietary rapid charging technology only works with the appropriate OnePlus chargers. If you are a driver, the best thing to do is to buy a second charger and leave it in your car, that's what I did.

Fast charging is done via USB-C / © AndroidPIT

If you want the OnePlus 7 Pro to really last longer without mains power, then you can save battery with the help of some small adjustments. Switching the refresh rate from 90 to 60 Hertz and the reduction of the resolution to FHD+ alone brought me additional running times of 40 to 60 minutes. If you then dial down the brightness, you can add more precious minutes. The battery life of the OnePlus 7 Pro with the 90 Hertz display activated at maximum resolution and brightness lasts five hours and 40 minutes. This is only average, but with the aforementioned measures, the battery life can be extended to more than six and a half hours.

Conclusion after 100 days: sorry, but I fell in love

If you really want to criticize the OnePlus 7 Pro, you will always find something. The camera is not yet in the late stages of development such as the ones on a Galaxy Note 10 or Huawei P30 Pro. The sheer dimensions and weight do not suit everyone's taste. No wireless charging can be a rejection criterion for some people. But is that why it's a bad smartphone? No! The OnePlus 7 Pro is an excellent smartphone if you appreciate its strengths.

The in-display fingerprint scanner is excellent / © AndroidPIT

The display, for example, that subtly captivates with its fluidity and brilliance. Or the software, which was developed by OnePlus close to Stock Android, but in many ways is easier to use than Android on a Google Pixel smartphone. The fast fingerprint sensor installed under the display, which more than makes up for the slower Face Unlock due to the pop-up camera. Or even the prospect of further improvements in the medium term, as you can see from the already released first beta of Android 10. All these aspects that are relevant to me only lead me to one conclusion: the OnePlus 7 Pro is a smartphone that I can and will recommend without hesitation.