OnePlus 7 Pro hands-on: making a bid for the big league

Now it's time to get serious. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer apparently wants to move out of the underdog position they have occupied for some time now. The OnePlus 7 Pro clearly aims to be named in the same breath as the Galaxy S10+, P30 Pro and Apple iPhone XS Max. We will show you in our first hands-on test whether the OnePlus 7 Pro can establish itself directly into the upper class of smartphones.

A hint of Samsung paired with a shot of Huawei After the price, an appealing design and high-quality haptics are certainly a decisive factor when buying a new smartphone. OnePlus smartphones have had a high-quality feel from the very beginning, but the design has been somewhat plain in recent years. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer finally has a product in its hand that can be seen on the red carpet. One might almost think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is a cross between the Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S9+. The OnePlus 7 Pro rivals a Samsung or Huawei smartphone in terms of design. / © AndroidPIT It remains to be seen whether the OnePlus 7 Pro can be described as a smartphone beauty. But you have to give OnePlus credit for the fact that features typical of OnePlus, such as the notification slider, have not fallen victim to the design. OnePlus had to move the SIM card slot from the left side of the housing to the lower housing frame. The dual SIM card slot has become very interesting. Instead of using a long carriage on which two SIM cards sit side by side, OnePlus has found a more compact solution. The SIM card slot of the OnePlus 7 Pro accepts two cards that are stacked on top of each other. Oppo also uses a similarly compact solution in the Reno 10X. The OnePlus 7 Pro also offers the usual high-quality feel / © AndroidPIT Speaking of Oppo: in the past, Oppo and OnePlus smartphones often shared design elements. The OnePlus 6T and the Oppo RX17 Pro were the last to show this. But with the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus seems to want to differentiate itself more from its sister company, because if you look at the Oppo Reno 10X, it can hardly be compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Wanted or a mistake? The Z in Shenzen is written in capital letters. / © AndroidPIT When you take a closer look at the back of our OnePlus 7 Pro, you notice something that no OnePlus smartphone had before: the CE logo and the logo for the WEEE directive 2012/19/EU are discreetly applied. These logos have never been seen before on a OnePlus smartphone. This also shows that the Chinese manufacturer is again working a bit further towards the established brands such as Samsung and Co. Interesting little discovery: On our test device Shenzhen was written with a big "Z". Some kind of quasi Easter Egg?

Large and fluid in presentation Up to now, OnePlus has not quite been able to keep up with the top class when it comes to displays. Although AMOLED panels were installed as of the OnePlus 3, for better battery life the OnePlus has so far remained at FHD(+) resolution, while the competition was ahead with a WQHD display. With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the manufacturer is now following suit and is even adding something extra. Thanks to the front camera, which extends in a small motorized unit from the upper frame, the display does not need a notch or hole. In everyday life the proud owner can look at a display with very narrow bezels that covers 93% of the front. The OnePlus 7 Pro gets by without notch or hole for the front camera. / © AndroidPIT The new display was developed in cooperation with Samsung and is now called Fluid-AMOLED. With a display diagonal of 6.67 inches, it is enormous and, for the first time in a OnePlus smartphone, also nestles around the longitudinal edges. It is interesting to note that the notification LED returns thanks to the curved display edge. Similar to Samsung's Note or S series, this one lights up briefly when news arrives. The solution is not like a dedicated LED that flashes permanently, but at least the feature is back at the community's request and can be refined later with software updates. Thanks to 90 Hertz refresh, you can scroll through content as smooth as butter. / © AndroidPIT Another premiere for a OnePlus display can be found by navigating to the settings. Besides the resolution, which is set to the native WQHD resolution of 3,120 x 1440 pixels by default, there is also an energy-saving Full-HD+ resolution. There is also the option of switching the refresh rate. If you are looking for a fluid everyday or gaming experience, you should leave the preset 90 Hertz. If the OnePlus 7 Pro is to be used for a longer time without charging, the refresh rate can be reduced to 60 Hertz. But to be honest, who buys a OnePlus 7 Pro and uses it with the handbrake on? It's a pity that at the time of the handset test there was no possibility to manually assign the refresh rate to individual apps and above all games on our test device, as is possible with gaming smartphones such as the Razer Phone 2 or the ASUS ROG Phone. Finally fast and usable With the fingerprint sensor, OnePlus continues to hold on to the optical sensor. To improve the detection rate and speed, however, OnePlus provides the 7 Pro with a sensor enlarged from 6 millimeters to 7. In addition, three lenses were used instead of two. According to OnePlus, the new optical sensor is almost as fast as the old capacitive sensor of the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 7 Pro should be unlocked within 0.21 seconds. In the first test, OnePlus can actually deliver. The fingerprint sensor is fast. The optical fingerprint sensor / © AndroidPIT

Fast as usual If you were to ask a OnePlus user which feature or component you particularly like about a manufacturer's smartphone, it is very likely that the software is the most frequently mentioned. Even the editorial colleagues here at APIT, who have used a smartphone from OnePlus before, say that there is hardly a better manufacturer's skin than OxygenOS. It is close to Stock-Android and yet there are many tricks of OnePlus that users will appreciate, but mainly the speed of OxygenOS is addictive. OxygenOS always inspires with its speed / © AndroidPIT For fanatical gamers and Zen masters At this speed, OnePlus doesn't have to screw much anymore. Instead, OnePlus maintains new features or drills out recently introduced features. One of the latter is Game Mode. This was extended and there is now a fnatic mode. This was created together with the long-time eSport company fnatic. In this mode the whole system is switched to undisturbed gaming enjoyment, all notifications are muted, background activity is reduced to a minimum and the hardware is trimmed to high performance. Game Mode now has an option developed with the eSport Clan fnatic. / © AndroidPIT Beside the Game Mode, there is also the Zen Mode. With this one one achieves the opposite. If the Zen mode is activated, your smartphone will go into a kind of deep sleep for 20 minutes. No messages or calls are passed through and the phone does not unlock. Only emergency calls can be made in Zen mode. Digital Detox a la OnePlus is called Zen Mode / © AndroidPIT

Full steam ahead The parade discipline of a OnePlus smartphone was and still is performance. Every OnePlus smartphone, except the OnePlus X, always had the best hardware available on the market at the time of release. The OnePlus 7 Pro also continues this tradition. Inside the OnePlus 7 Pro is Qualcomms Snapdragon 855 with Adreno 630 GPU. Depending on the variant, the RAM has 6, 8 or 12 GB accompanied by 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The main memory is currently only used in the OnePlus 7 Pro and should be able to show its advantages in the performance measurement. We still owe you detailed performance measurements with the help of benchmark programs in this hands-on, as the software does not yet fully correspond to the final version. However, we will deliver them with the final test report in a few days.

At last a tidy sound A visual experience is only half as good if the audio experience does not accompany it. The OnePlus 7 Pro has at least one improved sound experience, as the smartphone now outputs stereo sound. To achieve this, the smartphone was fitted with a conversation loudspeaker, which is now also used as a loudspeaker for multimedia content. The sound is fine for a smartphone with stereo speakers, but clearly better compared to mono speakers. There is no jack connection and not even a dongle from OnePlus. / © AndroidPIT If you don't want to sound your immediate surroundings, then you have to use a Bluetooth headset, as the OnePlus 7 Pro doesn't have a 3.5 mm jack socket. There's not even a dongle from OnePlus to comfort us.

More cameras for more creativity Finally! OnePlus gives the 7 Pro more variety or better said options in image design. The 48-megapixel main camera is supported by an ultra-wide angle lens with 117 degrees aperture and 16 megapixels. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The retractable front camera features a Sony IMX471 that shoots Selfies with 16 megapixels. Three cameras with different focal lengths create more creative freedom in image design. / © AndroidPIT For the main camera, OnePlus does not use an unknown sensor, but with the Sony IMX586, a sensor that is currently very popular with Chinese smartphone manufacturers. Honor, Xiaomi and Oppo use the same sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro should therefore produce similar image quality results as the Oppo Reno 10x, Honor View 20 and Xiaomi Mi 9. So it depends more on the software, which is not yet available at the time of our hands-on. The camera test will therefore only be delivered in the final test in a few days with the final software. Hopefully you can then do without the installation of a Google camera port from the XDA forum. With the OnePlus 6 and also the 6T, such a porting has delivered much better photos than the OnePlus itself. The front camera is cleverly hidden so that the display is not interrupted by a notch or a hole / © AndroidPIT

Will the OnePlus 7 go the distance? The battery of the OnePlus 7 Pro is generously dimensioned at 4,000 mAh. Such a battery should ideally bring the smartphone over an average day. But with the OnePlus 7 Pro, one has to consider that the display is set to maximum resolution and also maximum refresh rate in the factory settings. Manufacturers such as Samsung, for example, usually ship smartphones with a lower resolution ex works to ensure longer battery life. With our test device, we could already detect a measurable difference in the previous test period. Even just by reducing the frame rate from 90 Hz to 60 Hz, the OnePlus 7 Pro can achieve almost 50 minutes more display usage time. Until the end of the test a few data and benchmark measurements are still missing. If the 7 Pro does run out of power on the road, the included power adapter should be handy. The new power supply is identical to that of the OnePlus 6T McLaren and charges the smartphone with Warp Charge 30.

OnePlus 7 Pro technical specifications Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm Weight: 206 g Battery size: 4000 mAh Screen size: 6.67 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 3120 x 1440 pixels (515 ppi) Front camera: 16 megapixels Rear camera: 48 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie User interface: Oxygen OS RAM: 8 GB

