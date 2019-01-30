We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

3 out of 4 smartphones sold in Europe are Android

Authored by: Silvia Santos

Three out of four smartphones sold in the main European markets are Android, according to data offered by the prestigious consulting firm Kantar Worldpanel ComTech. They talk about the last quarter of 2018 and attribute such growth to Huawei and Xiaomi. The two Chinese manufacturers have already accumulated almost 34 million users in the main European markets (United Kingdom, Spain, France, Italy and Germany).

This leadership of Android in a market as competitive as the European is very good news, especially considering that the percentage has increased by 1.6 percentage points over the same period in 2017. Android goes up and other operating systems go down. iOS continues to account for a large part of the rest of sales but falls 1.3 percentage points. It's not the best time for Cupertino, but that's not news anymore.

iPhone XR sales have been particularly poor for Apple. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei and Xiaomi conquer Europe

While Samsung and Apple remain on the European podium, Chinese manufacturers continue their unstoppable rise to the top. Huawei and its subsidiary Honor, and Xiaomi continue to gain followers and their rising numbers speak for themselves. And although they still aren't making the bigger company tremble just yet, they have been a real nightmare for other smaller manufacturers such as Sony, LG or Wiko.

"The European smartphone market remains highly competitive. Despite recent negative headlines for Chinese manufacturers, there is no evidence that these problems have affected sales, as Huawei, Honor and Xiaomi continue their concerted drive towards Western Europe. Samsung and Apple still performed admirably, with interruptions limited to only a marginal loss of market share. "

- Dominic Sunnebo, Global Director, Kantar Worldpanel ComTech

With almost six million users, Xiaomi is the fourth best-selling smartphone brand in Europe. Part of its success is due to its expansion in Spain and the UK, where the Chinese giant continues to open stores and expand its network of technological products. The brand has also recently launched in France and Italy.

Xiaomi continues to expand its tentacles throughout Europe / © AndroidPIT

What do you think of the unstoppable rise of the Chinese companies? Do you think the day is near when they'll overtake Samsung and Apple?

Source: Kantar World Panel

