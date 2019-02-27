The 3 most underrated devices at MWC 2019

Huawei Mate X, Sony Xperia 1, Samsung Galaxy A50, Nubia Alpha, LG G8 ThinQ.... this week, a flood of new devices appeared during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Faced with this barrage of publicity for flagship phones, it is not necessarily easy for some manufacturers or niche devices to stand out. So we would like to highlight 3 devices unveiled during the MWC 2019 that you may have overlooked, but are well worth paying attention to.

Wiko View 3 (and View 3 Pro)

In addition to a new logo and its arrival on the American market soon, the manufacturer Wiko has announced its new generation of View smartphones. On the program, there are two smartphones positioned midway between the entry-level and mid-range markets, called View 3 and View 3 Pro.

The devices offer an interesting design with a drop-shaped notch. If their frame is not made of metal, there is glass in the back. The finishes are of high quality and the handling (6.3 inch screens) is very pleasant for both products.

The IPS displays are of high quality and the edges are reduced. / AndroidPIT

For the first time in this range, the brand has also introduced USB Type-C and can therefore offer very good value for money thanks to the implementation of Mediatek processors (and not Qualcomm). Count 179 euros for View 3 (Helio P22) and 249 euros (Helio P60 and 4/64 GB) for View 3 Pro (299 euros for the 6/128 GB version). On the photo side, the View 3 Pro even offers a triple photo sensor (12 MP + super wide angle of 13 MP + 2 MP) that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Wiko View 3 Pro offers a triple photo sensor. / AndroidPIT

HTC 5G hub

If the Taiwanese manufacturer no longer has the aura of past years, it has nevertheless presented its new 5G Hub mobile hotspot. The object thus allows professionals but also individuals to benefit from 5G connections everywhere, at home or on the move. Several operators around the world have already planned to adopt the HTC 5G Hub.

This device will allow 4K video streaming, play low-latency games, while taking advantage of the features of mobile 5G hotspot to which up to 20 users can connect. Equipped with a 5-inch HD touch screen, it should also provide several hours of autonomy according to HTC because, yes, the HTC 5G Hub hotspot does not require a computer or cables to enjoy a VR experience with a standalone headsets like the HTC Vive Focus Plus headset.The hub can thus replace a Wi-Fi router. Finally, for the most curious, there is a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 5G Snapdragon X50 modem and Android Pie under the hood.

It's incredible to be able to realize the possibility of cloud based VR is within our grasp. #HTCVive #HTCVIVEFocusPlus #HTC5GHub #MWC pic.twitter.com/HGUjo0dOVn — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) February 26, 2019

In the end, we're just waiting for the 5G to be deployed to take advantage of this small device, which looks very practical and easy to transport. Operators, you know what you have to do now!

Small and clever, the HTC 5G Hub could prove useful, provided that the 5G deploys quickly.... / AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi9 SE

No, there was not only the Xiaomi Mi9 or Mi MIX 3 5G at the conference at the MWC in Barcelona. The Chinese manufacturer also came with the Xiaomi Mi9 SE (for Special Editon) in its luggage. A kind of Galaxy S10e of the brand, it takes up the design of the flagship while trimming the specs somewhat to make it more affordable. Goodbye Snapdragon 855, hello Snapdragon 712!

Its format is also more compact (147.5 x 70.5 x 7.5 x 7.5 mm for 155 grams) with an AMLOLED screen of 5.94 inches in Full-HD+ definition (2,340 x 1,080 pixels). Two versions are currently planned for the Chinese market (6/64 GB and 6/128 GB), pending a possible and probable officialization for some European countries. The grip is premium with a glass coating

The triple photo sensor is still on board with the now magical trio of wide-angle + telephoto + ultra-wide-angle lenses. You should also know that a classic fingerprint reader is available on the back.

Compact but premium, the Mi9 SE has everything it takes to be the great rival of the Galaxy S10e. / AndroidPIT

Had you heard about these devices? Which do you find most interesting?