5 apps that are absolutely worth a look this week

As every week, with the help of our community, we offer you a list of apps that have just appeared on the good old Play Store. This may help you discover apps and games that interest you, which is unfortunately not always easy.

TALION We have here an MMORPG in the genre of heroic fantasy but it is halfway toward the style of manga, perhaps because it targets the Asian market or at least fans of Japanese comic books. For example, we have big knights in armor and murderers, but also little magicians who seem to come straight out of manga. After creating your character, you can enter into history and, above all, into fights. The game is interesting and the graphics are very successful. On the other hand, it requires access to your phone where it absolutely does not need it. Fortunately, you can refuse the permissions and it still works.

Firefox ScreenshotGo (Beta) You will have already worked it out, but this is a Mozilla app and it will allow you to manage your screenshots on across several dimensions. First of all, the app displays a small symbol that allows you to display your screenshot without having to press the keys, but what is much more useful is the feature that allows you to easily find your screenshots using keywords, and the feature that allows you to extract the text. Of course, other functions are possible, such as sharing. It's useful, but not for everyone. The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands (Unpublished) This app is finally arriving on Android, but unfortunately, it is not the final version, so it is possible that you may encounter some bugs. It immerses you in an icy environment, in which you must manage the construction of buildings and objects in order to expand your colony. The graphics are very good and the game will most likely appeal to all those who try it out.

Disqus (Unofficial) You probably know the Disqus platform, it is used in the comments section of many websites. This app is not the official app, however, it allows you to access comments, articles etc. of the platform. The developer is waiting for feedback so don't hesitate to report your bugs and suggestions. Moreover, if the developer is reading this, "recommend" is written with one 'c' and two 'm's. You can find your space and discover new ones. Geometry: Square Birds As strange as it may seem, this app is actually very cute. You play a square bird that has to collect worms to feed its children. You must, therefore, control your bird by telling it to go right, left, up or down, so that it recovers the food for its offspring while avoiding traps to reach the nest. The game is fun and will entice both young and old.