5 useful apps you can't miss this week

Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try.

Subcast: Podcast Radio

Whether you're a podcast addict or just getting started, there's always the problem of figuring out what to listen to next. Subcast is a podcast app that works like a radio. It has multiple "stations" that group together content based on a theme, like learning something new or daily news updates. While listening to a station, if you like the podcast episode it plays for you, give it a heart. If you don't like it, just swipe to the next one in the queue or switch channels. Subcast is a great new way to discover and enjoy podcasts.

Listen to podcast radio. / © AndroidPIT

Stash for Reddit

Stash allows you to view posts on Reddit offline by downloading them while connected to Wi-Fi and saving them for later. You can login to see your individual feed, then request the app to download the latest posts manually so you can view them offline. Or you can ask it to preload a set number of posts at particular intervals, like 75 posts every 3 hours. If you want to save your mobile data, and you love browsing Reddit on the go, this is the perfect solution.

Browse Reddit offline. / © AndroidPIT

LightX Photo Editor & Photo Effects

LightX is a new photo editing app that allows you to add more than just basic filters to your photos. You can draw with different brushes on your pictures, as you can see below. You can give pictures a patterned, sketched or painted look. And, of course, you can give them a different feel by choosing one of the many filters you can't get on Instagram. Spice up your pictures and make them fun with Light X.

More creative options for those who love to edit photos. / © AndroidPIT

Wrappup A.I. Note Taker

Wrappup is a unique app for recording meetings. It uses AI to transcribe and understand key points in your meeting to save and send them for later. You can also "highlight" sections of the audio manually and label them if you don't want to rely too heavily on the AI. Stop wasting time taking notes and use this app instead.

Do meeting notes the smart way. / © AndroidPIT

Felt: Birthday Cards, Greeting Cards & Thank You's

Felt is a modern app with an old school purpose. It allows you to handwrite on one of many card templates in the app, then it provides a very convenient service: Felt will seal, stamp and send a physical card with your handwriting on it to the recipient. You can even handwrite on the envelope. It's a very nice idea, especially for those occasions when a simple "happy birthday" email just won't do.

Handwrite cards for your friends and have them posted for a small fee! / © AndroidPIT

What do you think of these great apps? Are there any you'd recommend we try for next week?