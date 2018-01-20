5 killer apps you have to try this week

Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try, including Google Arts & Culture, Smiling Mind, and more!

If you've had enough of photo editing and Instagram filters, maybe it's time to try something new. VUE is a video editing app which allows you to cut videos, add background music and create montages. Plus, it has fun stickers, a dozen great filters and other effects you can add to your videos. It works especially well for selfie-style videos thanks to the Cosmetic effect. The app is simple to use, and best of all, completely free.

Get it now from the Play Store.

Remindee - Create reminders from any app!

Remindee is an indispensable and completely intuitive app for creating reminders. After trying it, I have no idea why it's not a feature built into every smartphone by default. Here's how it works: if you open a piece of content or highlight some text in one of your favorite apps and you'd like to be reminded of it later, just tap the Share button and select Remind Me. Then you can choose the date and time at which you'd like to be reminded of the content. I've found that it's especially useful for reminding myself to read articles or reply to emails. It's free, so there's no reason not to try it!

Just tap Share, then Remind Me and set a date and time for your reminder. / © AndroidPIT

Get it now from the Play Store.

Smiling Mind

Smiling Mind is an app for bringing a bit of peace into your mind using mindfulness meditation. The app was created by educators and psychologists in Australia, and it's totally free and there are meditations of varying lengths appropriate for all age ranges. Who wouldn't like to be less stressed out? Feel the pressure melt away as the calming voices guide you, then keep track of your progress within the app.

Sign up for an account to track your meditations, then listen up and do your mood check-ins. / © AndroidPIT

Get it now from the Play Store

Udemy Online Courses

You might have heard of online learning platforms like Coursera or edX before. Udemy is similar in that it offers courses taught by experts. With Udemy you can learn your way: on your computer, with an app, in 50 different languages, with video, with audio only, offline or online and so on. The 65,000 courses available cover a wide variety of categories like business, design, photography, health and fitness, music, language, exam prep, IT & software and more. Many of the courses are free, and the rest range from as low as $10 up to $200. Turn your downtime into an investment in your education by downloading Udemy today!

Browse categories, narrow down your selection by price or other criteria and then pick the course you're interested in most. / © AndroidPIT

Get it now from the Play Store.

Google Arts & Culture

Google's Arts & Culture app has been going viral this week thanks to a recent update. A new feature was added that allows users to discover works of art, but the interesting part is how it does this. Users take selfies and Google's algorithm determines what work of art resembles them the most, providing a side-by-side comparison and the percentage of perceived similarity. Give it a shot and share the results with your friends!

Torn between which one I think is better likeness with the Google Arts and Culture app. pic.twitter.com/uSw8RmOip8 — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) January 13, 2018

Get it now from the Play Store.

What do you think of these great apps? Are there any you'd recommend we try for next week?