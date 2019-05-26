The 5 best new apps to grab from the Play Store this week

Once again, as is the tradition on our website, we are gathered here to present you a new list of apps and games released this week on the Play Store. As always, it has been carefully prepared by our editors and our community. In short, without further ado, here are 5 new apps that are absolutely worth a try this week.

Adobe Premiere Rush If you're a fan of video editing, you'll be happy to know that Adobe Premiere Rush is finally available on Android. The interface has been specially adapted to edit videos from smartphones. You can easily add your videos and images directly from the phone's storage or even film live. Interestingly, it is possible to work simultaneously on all your devices: phone, tablet and desktop computer, a free version is available but only three exports are possible. If you want more, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Finally, please note that for the moment only a few smartphones can download it, namely the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, Google Pixel 3, 3XL, Pixel 2 and 2XL and OnePlus 6T and 7.

Get it on the Play Store Pokémon Rumble Rush Pokémon Rumble Rush is finally available for download worldwide. In this free-to-play fighting game you have to explore a world full of unexplored islands populated by... Pokémon of course. As with previous titles, you participate in battles and simply attack enemies by charging them, or on the contrary by avoiding them, and at the end of some battles, a battle against a super boss is possible, allowing you to obtain items to upgrade the Pokémon. With its pleasant graphics, Pokémon Rumble Rush offers excellent playability and a great time. Explore islands in search of Pokémon to complete your Pokédex! AndroidPIT Get it on the Play Store Tor Browser After a lot of waiting, the Tor Browser browser is finally available on Android. We already presented it to you almost a year ago in alpha version but the stable version has finally arrived. This web browser allows you to connect to the Tor network, a network makes the connection origin anonymous. Users who enjoy protecting their privacy can therefore surf the web in a completely anonymous way.

Get it on the Play Store Dungeon of Weirdos Dungeon of Weirdos is a nice little game with some similarities to the famous Pac Man game. You need to recover energy balls and various objects while avoiding bombs. The objective is to pass the different levels by beating the monsters and bosses to rescue your friend who has been kidnapped. Featuring retro graphics, the game is fun and makes it easy to spend time in transport.