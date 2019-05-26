We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
The 5 best new apps to grab from the Play Store this week
Apps Games Apps of the week

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

Once again, as is the tradition on our website, we are gathered here to present you a new list of apps and games released this week on the Play Store. As always, it has been carefully prepared by our editors and our community. In short, without further ado, here are 5 new apps that are absolutely worth a try this week.

Adobe Premiere Rush

If you're a fan of video editing, you'll be happy to know that Adobe Premiere Rush is finally available on Android. The interface has been specially adapted to edit videos from smartphones. You can easily add your videos and images directly from the phone's storage or even film live. Interestingly, it is possible to work simultaneously on all your devices: phone, tablet and desktop computer, a free version is available but only three exports are possible. If you want more, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Finally, please note that for the moment only a few smartphones can download it, namely the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, Galaxy S9, S9+, Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, Google Pixel 3, 3XL, Pixel 2 and 2XL and OnePlus 6T and 7.

Get it on the Play Store

Pokémon Rumble Rush

Pokémon Rumble Rush is finally available for download worldwide. In this free-to-play fighting game you have to explore a world full of unexplored islands populated by... Pokémon of course. As with previous titles, you participate in battles and simply attack enemies by charging them, or on the contrary by avoiding them, and at the end of some battles, a battle against a super boss is possible, allowing you to obtain items to upgrade the Pokémon. With its pleasant graphics, Pokémon Rumble Rush offers excellent playability and a great time.

androidpit pokemon rumble rush
Explore islands in search of Pokémon to complete your Pokédex! AndroidPIT

Get it on the Play Store

Tor Browser

After a lot of waiting, the Tor Browser browser is finally available on Android. We already presented it to you almost a year ago in alpha version but the stable version has finally arrived. This web browser allows you to connect to the Tor network, a network makes the connection origin anonymous. Users who enjoy protecting their privacy can therefore surf the web in a completely anonymous way.

Get it on the Play Store

Dungeon of Weirdos

Dungeon of Weirdos is a nice little game with some similarities to the famous Pac Man game. You need to recover energy balls and various objects while avoiding bombs. The objective is to pass the different levels by beating the monsters and bosses to rescue your friend who has been kidnapped. Featuring retro graphics, the game is fun and makes it easy to spend time in transport.

Get it on the Play Store

Steam chat

Valve's new application concerns users of its Steam gaming platform. This is the same messaging as the one integrated into the PC platform. If Steam's chat was already available with the platform's basic application, the objective here is to allow players to offer a complete chat experience on their smartphone and thus exchange messages, photos, videos, links... To avoid ruining anything, the app is completely free.

androidpit steam
An app dedicated to discussions. / AndroidPIT

Get it on the Play Store

Are you going to try one of these apps? Did you discover another worthy new app this week? Let us know in the comments!

