5 new apps that are absolutely worth a getting this week

Pocketcoach - Anxiety Helper

Are you stressed out? Do you have trouble managing anxiety attacks? Then you must try Pocketcoach - Anxiety Helper. This free application is a personal coach who will support you during your periods of anxiety. In the form of a dialogue, Pocketcoach offers scientifically validated techniques and self-help programs. The app offers simple courses and exercises to practice for a few minutes every day.

Call of Duty: Mobile

After the PC and console versions, Call of Duty is finally available on smartphones. For those who don't know yet, Call of Duty is one of the most popular games among FPS fans. The mobile version does not offer a single-player campaign, but there is a multiplayer mode and the controls are obviously optimized for mobile. There are different modes such as team deathmatch and search and destroy and the game also features a Battle Royale mode. A mix of Black Ops and Modern Warfare, the maps, characters and weapons from both games can be found accordingly. In addition, many popular maps from the online shooting game such as Nuketown or Crash are playable. In short, it's a must for fans of the genre.