5 new apps that are absolutely worth a getting this week
After a long week of work, the weekend has finally arrived. We are therefore back again to present you with our selection of the best new applications from the Google Play Store. Our editors and our community have created this list to help you discover applications that we hope will convince you.
Pocketcoach - Anxiety Helper
Are you stressed out? Do you have trouble managing anxiety attacks? Then you must try Pocketcoach - Anxiety Helper. This free application is a personal coach who will support you during your periods of anxiety. In the form of a dialogue, Pocketcoach offers scientifically validated techniques and self-help programs. The app offers simple courses and exercises to practice for a few minutes every day.
Call of Duty: Mobile
After the PC and console versions, Call of Duty is finally available on smartphones. For those who don't know yet, Call of Duty is one of the most popular games among FPS fans. The mobile version does not offer a single-player campaign, but there is a multiplayer mode and the controls are obviously optimized for mobile. There are different modes such as team deathmatch and search and destroy and the game also features a Battle Royale mode. A mix of Black Ops and Modern Warfare, the maps, characters and weapons from both games can be found accordingly. In addition, many popular maps from the online shooting game such as Nuketown or Crash are playable. In short, it's a must for fans of the genre.
League of Wonderland
SEGA's legendary RTS is also available on mobile phones. A sort of Clash Royale arcade version, League of Wonderland offers a very friendly universe mixing tales and legends. Eight-card decks compete with their strengths and weaknesses to try to reverse the opponent's turns in less than two minutes. A spectator mode to view the performance of other players in real-time is also available. On the other hand, we remain a little undecided on the menus and some graphics.
LucidPix 3D Photo Generator
Currently in beta, this new free application makes it easy to create 3D photos. Just use an image from your gallery or take one yourself via the app. The 3D effect is then applied to the shot, giving the image a feeling of relief and animation, and it is then of course possible to share the result on Facebook or save the image to send to your friends.
Survivor Mr. Who
Survivor Mr.Who is a new pleasant and unpretentious little survival game where you have to protect yourself from your enemies, especially at night, by building your home and your fence. You also have to feed yourself and think about agriculture. The graphic universe is original and fans of the genre will appreciate this opus.
