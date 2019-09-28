5 new apps that are totally worth checking out this week

We know how difficult it is to find a quality application on the Google Play Store. That's why we offer you our suggestions made with the help of our community of the best new apps and games. We hope that the rare pearls we have found will satisfy you.

It's hard not to start this list with Mario Kart Tour . Fans had been dreaming of it for years, and Nintendo finally granted their wishes. The game is finally available for download on Android. Nintendo's third major mobile game, after the semi-successful debut of the Super Mario Run platform game and the latest Dr. Mario World puzzle game. As for the game, Mario Kart Tour takes up the legendary gameplay that made the franchise so successful while adapting the controls for a smartphone. We find the typical circuits of the game and it is possible to collect drivers, karts, badges, and more. Finally, you should know that to play it, you must create or associate a Nintendo account and accept the terms of the Nintendo account agreement.

Glintter

After a long period of testing, Glintter is now available in version 1.0. This social network offers you the possibility to save your favorite addresses and share them with your friends. This makes it easy to choose a restaurant, a store or an exhibition when you want to go out. Like any social network, the more active the community, the more information there is. Ergonomically speaking, the design of the application is pleasant and intuitive. The user experience is good, and as if to not spoil anything, the application is free.

Twobird

Currently available only in beta version, Twobird is an email application that also offers the ability to create notes and spreadsheets. Here you combine the advantages of a mailbox with a collaborative note application. Notes are stored in your inbox and can be shared with your contacts who can collaborate with their own changes directly from a web browser (and without downloading the application).

Brain Out

Brain Out is a free puzzle game that invites you to train your brain through a series of puzzles and other games. The game tests your logic and thinking skills to solve certain problems. The game is fun and is perfect for passing the time when you are traveling by train or subway to work, for example. The challenges are obviously many and the simple gameplay contributes to the addiction. In short, a good way to improve your Intellectual Quotient (or IQ for the initiated).