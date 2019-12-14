The best 5 new apps to try out this weekend

New week, new apps to download directly from the Google Play Store ! Like every week, our selection includes both applications and games that have been chosen by our editorial staff thanks to the suggestions from members of our community.

Microsoft provides an application that comes to your aid with subjects such as arithmetic, algebra, trigonometry, calculation, and statistics using artificial intelligence. Just type the problem on the display or take a picture of it and the app, once recognized, will solve them by explaining them step by step. It's a convenient and effective app that will help you with your calculations, of any kind!

Coloring Diorama is an app that entertains and relaxes at the same time. The aim is to color the different scenes (or rather dioramas) following the numbers and different pieces of the puzzles. Compared to other similar apps focused on drawing, Coloring Diorama offers a 3D experience with modern graphics and relaxing sounds. The app also allows you to give space to creativity by designing your own dioramas and allows you to share them on different social platforms with a simple tap. Be warned, it's addictive!

Dream Detective is an investigation game featuring very special hand-drawn graphics. You'll play the role of Detective Allie, who you'll have to guide through the Land of Dreams to restore peace. Have fun customizing your character with different costumes and relax with the levels that are not always in time. Dream Detective is a free game with in-app purchases.

1Gallery - Photo Gallery & Vault

1Gallery is an alternative gallery app to the one pre-installed on your smartphone. What does it do differently? The ability to set a dark theme, an encrypted folder to hide photos and videos from prying eyes and to mark your favorite media as important are all available. The app also allows you to edit photos and videos, create new folders and find files quickly via the search bar. 1Gallery is an app with an intuitive interface and few but solid features.

Poopdie

Poodie is a title out of the ordinary, on the verge of absurdity! I could present it as a game in which you have to struggle to manage and train your troops to defeat the enemy but there is a small detail, the gameworld consists of an underground cell inhabited by poop, skunks and other strange monsters. It also has beautiful graphics and nice soundtrack!

"Too long you've been farting in the dark, now you're entering a new era where you shall craft thy own POOP!" this is the intro to the game's trailer, the rest I leave it to the bravest of you!