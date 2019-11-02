5 new apps you will want to be downloading this week

The time for our weekly appointment has arrived. Like every week, we present to you our selection of the best applications of the week. We hope that this will help you find rare pearls, which is unfortunately not always easy as the Play Store is full of new applications of all kinds - and not always in a good way.

Google's applications on digital well-being We start this selection with not one but six apps. The digital well-being is in fashion and Google is aware of it. The Mountain View firm has launched its own digital wellness program called Digital Wellbeing. The objective is to limit our dependence on smartphones. For this initiative, Google has published several applications to help you log out. Everything goes through it: notification management (Post Box), the number of times you lock and unlock your smartphone (Unlock Clock), smartphone management (Morph), essential applications (Desert Island), Do Not Disturb (We Flip) and even ditching your smartphone completely (Paper Phone). In short, they are free and really well-designed apps that remind us of the Zen Mode on OnePlus smartphones.

Download Unlock Clock Clock

Download Post Box

Download We Flip

Download Desert Island

Download Morph

Download Paper Phone NBA Now The basketball season has resumed in the United States. It is therefore not surprising that games dedicated to the NBA are emerging. This is the case with NBA Now, which has been made in partnership with the League. The game immerses you in the world of a franchise where you play the role of a general manager and thus build your entire team. The goal is obviously to win the championship at the end of the playoffs. NBA Now is officially licensed and will delight basketball fans. It's just a shame there are is so much pushing for micro-transactions. Want to become the king of the NBA? / © AndroidPIT You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Bad North: Jotunn Edition After great success on consoles and PCs, Bad North: Jotunn Edition has finally arrived on Android. This strategy game (a kind of tower defense) where the goal is to protect your island from Viking invaders (and thus stay alive). The game has been perfectly adapted to mobile and offers a good level of difficulty, including at the very start. It's well done in terms of graphics and dynamics, but of course it's not free, since Bad North costs about $5 depending on your region. It's a fair price considering the quality of the game.

You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Vectronomy Produced by the French-German channel Arte, Vectronom is a game combining 3D platforming and electronic sound. In concrete terms, you must synchronize the movements of a cube to the rhythm of psychedelic music and evolve in a constantly changing setting. Vectronom also offers a local multiplayer mode in which up to four players can compete. If you wish, you can even connect external Bluetooth controllers. In short, it's a good little game that's nice and clever.