5 reasons why wearables will win you over

Yes, the wearable market is doing well, even very well. In 2018, it increased by 27.5%. 2019 looks even better according to analysts. However, there are a few die-hard people who still resist the trend of smartwatches, fitness trackers and other smart headphones, so here are 5 reasons to change their minds about wearables.

1. You will stay in shape

This will certainly not surprise you, but wearables can be a valuable aid in helping you to be healthy. In addition to the possibility of using the device for many activities (running, swimming, walking, weight training...) and thus monitoring your physical activity, wearables can now alert you in case of heart problems or hypertension. Apple had opened the door with its Apple Watch Series 4 last September and its ability to record an electrocardiogram, other brands then rushed into the breach to offer similar features.

Add to that the rise of smart digital assistants (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri.....) and in-ear biometrics, and manufacturers have the perfect formula to offer users in the coming years devices that complement the ecosystem of connected wristbands and smartphones to improve our health.

Wearables have become an almost indispensable accessory for many joggers. / AndroidPIT

2. You don't need to be afraid

Not only do wearables want to help you stay in shape, they also want to protect you. Several devices are used to alert in case of aggression. This is the case, for example, of the connected jewelry of the French company Oz, which can send a S.O.S message to an established contact list in case of danger or discomfort. More recently, a student in Scotland developed a wearable to protect women who are victims of sexual harassment when they go out at night. Its device is designed to alert your friends, bar or nightclub employees and people around you.

Wearables are also multiplying in the world of cycling, particularly to offer greater safety. For example, Ford has designed a connected and intelligent jacket that makes it easier for cyclists to find their way, but also to indicate their presence and changes of direction.