Alexa can now play Apple Music
It is now possible to add Apple Music to Alexa via Skills. The music streaming service is thus conquering the next platform, having already replaced Spotify as the most popular provider of music on demand. What's next?
After Siri, Alexa is now the second language assistant who can use Apple Music. US residents can already find and set up the Siri skill in the Alexa app. Your linked echo speakers can then search your songs in Apple's database.
So far Alexa could only be connected with Amazon Music, Deezer, Spotify, TuneIn or Audible. For comparison: Apple's HomePod only connects to Apple Music and the Google Assistant only connects to Google Play Music,
Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora (USA only) or Deezer.
After all, devices with Google Assistant also receive streams via the Google Cast protocol, so considerably more services allow higher quality Wi-Fi streaming. It's similar with Sonos. Apple Music is also available for the Sonos speakers. Support for Google Cast, on the other hand, has been denied by Apple until now.
So, Apple is only taking a small step forward with the Alexa support, and only in one market. It remains to be seen when the Amazon language assistant will be able to talk to Apple's music streaming service in Europe and other regions.
What do you think? Are you excited about this new Alexa skill? Let us know in the comments below.
Via: Cnet
No comments