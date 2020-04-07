Cloud Gaming: Amazon to launch Project Tempo gaming platform

There are a handful of notable stakeholders in the cloud gaming market, and it looks as though things will heat up soon. It is looking increasingly likely that Amazon will want to make a foray into the field with its cloud gaming service, Project Tempo. This would spice things up nicely as Amazon throws down the gauntlet, and hopefully the increased competition will see greater advancements in the near future.

Google has Google Stadia and of course, there is Nvidia's GeForce Now. Game streaming services are still relatively new, with the potentially lucrative market attracting more and more providers as time passes by. This will give gamers a slew of ever-increasing options, making it no surprise at all that Amazon wants a slice of the action as well. The online retail giant wants to deliver gaming entertainment via its own platform that will be known as Project Tempo.

Project Tempo could help Amazon with its streaming service

Amazon might not have a first-mover advantage when it comes to cloud gaming, but it does hold a considerable edge over its rivals in terms of production and streaming, which could be incorporated into its new cloud gaming platform. Not only can Amazon rely on Amazon Prime, it is also able to ride on Twitch, with the latter being one of the largest game streaming platforms available. When it comes to the know-how and support, Amazon should find itself getting off the blocks quickly assuming every single detail is properly executed. However, just how many subscribers Project Tempo gains upon release remains to be seen, with its success hinging upon what is offered.

Project Tempo: when could Amazon launch its platform?

However, gamers may not have to be patient for too long. According to the New York Times, Amazon will be developing a full-fledged platform for cloud gaming under the codename Project Tempo. Rumor has it that the platform will be ready for market launch either at the end of 2020 or early next year.

So far there are already whispers of an "early version" floating, with Amazon is working on several game titles to be ready at launch (expect Twitch to play a vital role as well). Hence, it can be assumed that Amazon will continue to expand the platform after an initial to in order to accommodate expectant gamers.