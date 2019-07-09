Amazon's grand plan to offer Internet access to the whole planet

For years now, we've been hearing about large companies' grand plans to offer internet to all the far corners of the world by launching satellites. Amazon is one such company, and it's now taken another step toward achieving this goal.

One of the solutions to make the Internet accessible from all parts of our planet is through a network of satellites. Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is leading the race to put the number of satellites needed into orbit. The Starlink project has already started, and there are plans to launch more than 12,000 of these devices. That's why Amazon doesn't want to be left behind and has already submitted its application to the FCC to get started.

In its presentation, Kuiper Systems, Amazon's subsidiary in charge of the project, explains how it will offer a high-speed, low-latency Internet connection to the entire planet, both businesses and consumers. It will do so through 3,326 satellites and 98 aircraft in orbit, placed at altitudes of 590, 610 and 630 kilometers.

This was one of the SpaceX launches / © John Huntington / Shutterstock.com

This network of satellites, besides reaching remote places, also wants to be key in offering coverage to connected vehicles, as well as airplanes and ships. "The Kuiper System will deliver satellite broadband communications services to tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses in the United States and around the globe," the company says. At the moment, we don't have any information about the design of the satellites or the date of their launch.

In addition to Amazon and SpaceX, other names such as OneWeb, Telesat and LeoSat Technologies have plans to launch such satellites in the coming years. Do you think a satellite network is the solution for a global Internet?