Amazon Prime Day 2018: How to find the best tech deals

The annual Amazon Prime Day is almost here. Though it isn't happening until mid-July, there are already some discounts available. In this article, we'll tell you what to expect from the big day and help you find the best tech deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 will mark the 23rd anniversary since Amazon's website went live selling books. To celebrate, Amazon offers a ton of deals only for Prime members. While the date isn't official yet, Amazon UK leaked that the event will happen on July 17, though some rumors are saying July 16. In any case, it's happening in mid-July, so it's a good time to start anticipating which deals you want to strike on already.

What is Amazon Prime?

In order to get the Amazon Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Being a member has its benefits well beyond being able to join in the Amazon Prime Day sales festivities.

With an Amazon Prime membership you'll get free next day shipping on any purchase through Amazon Prime, and most common items on the site plus free same-day delivery on select items. You also get access to over one million songs with tons of playlists and stations. You can stream popular movies and TV shows for free, including original content from Amazon. And, for you avid readers out there, you can enjoy over 800,000 free e-books. Plus, as of June 27, Prime members get exclusive discounts at Whole Foods.

An Amazon Prime membership is only $119 per year or $12.99 per month. But you can sign up for a free 30 day trial of the program now risk-free and get access to this year's Amazon Prime Day event. Head over and give it a try, signing up is quick and easy.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

Throughout the actual day of the sale, we will update this page with all of the best tech deals, so you won't have to search through the mountain of products to find the hidden gems. For now, we can only anticipate what the deals will be based on last year and point you toward some early deals which are already available before the big day.

Last year's deals included a deep discount on the Amazon Echo, so we can expect Amazon to keep trying to get Alexa into more homes. In fact, the Echo Show is already on sale, so the pattern is sure to continue this year.

Early deals

The Amazon Prime Day landing page will be activated closer to the day of the sale, but the link can already be found here.

What are Amazon Prime lightning deals?

Amazon's lightning deals are offers which usually last for only several hours and can arrive from every product category. You'll have to act fast to cash in on them, but Amazon's dedicated shopping app can be set up with push notifications so you never miss a bargain. You can find out how to set these up here.

What are Amazon Prime Day spotlight deals?

Amazon's spotlight deals are where you'll find the biggest saving on top brands. These offers run until they are out of stock, and they are best deals you'll find on Prime Day.

Can I do Amazon Prime Day shopping without an Amazon Prime membership?

Sort of. If you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, then your best option is to grab a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial. If you've done this previously and your trial's expired, another option is to find a family member who's an Amazon Prime subscriber and ask to join their Amazon Household account.

A cheap, but not free, method of joining the Amazon Prime Day extravaganza is by being a student, in which case you're entitled to get an Amazon Prime membership for 50% off the usual price. For a limited time, students also get a 6-month free trial. You can sign up here.

Are you going on a shopping spree on Amazon Prime Day? Let us know what bargains you're going to pick up in the comments below.