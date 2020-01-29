The Samsung Galaxy S9 just got a surprise update to Android 10

After Samsung delayed this year's Android 10 update to the frustration of Galaxy S9 owners, the software update has now been surprisingly rolled out. The update brings some new features to the former Samsung flagship.

Confusion for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S9: as we reported last week, Samsung had initially put the long-awaited update on Android 10 on hold for the time being. Users of the Galaxy smartphone were told not to expect an update before March. Now the first reports are emerging that the update has been received. If no update has been pushed into your notifications yet, you can manually check your Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ to see if the update is available.

Simply enter "Software" or "Update" into the search field. You can then go directly to the corresponding menu item and let your phone search for an available update. The update to Android 10 is about 2GB in size, so if you have a small data plan, you should be connected to a stable Wi-Fi network when you press the download button.

Android 10 for Samsung Galaxy S9: what's new?

With Android 10, there are some new features on the Galaxy S9 and the larger Galaxy S9+. Thanks to the redesigned One UI 2 user interface, you will not only get a fresh system look. The update also brings some new features like the dark mode. By the way, the dark mode for WhatsApp is already on its way - not all apps will be displayed in dim grey after the update to Android 10.

New gestures should make navigation easier for you and new Digital Wellbeing functions are also part of the update. Here is the Samsung changelog at a glance:

Dark mode

Dark backgrounds, widgets, and alarms when dark mode is enabled

Revised App Icons and system colors

Improved layout of buttons and fonts for less wasted screen space

More fluid animations

New gesture control with improved navigation

Digital Wellbeing functions

Revised camera app

New interface for connecting to a Windows PC

Trash for the file manager

Have you already received the update on Android 10 on your Samsung Galaxy S9? Let us know what you think of it below the line.