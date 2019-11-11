The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have a bendable glass display

The Samsung Galaxy Fold may have only just been released into the wild, but that hasn't stopped the rumors circulating about the follow up to the South Korean manufacturer's first foldable smartphone. The latest news will come as music to ears of those who criticized the first version's fragile plastic display.

The display, and easily it could be damaged, was one of the main criticism of the first Galaxy Fold. The problem with having a flexible screen is that you have to come up with a solution other than glass. After all, glass doesn't really bend, right? Well, according to a report in Korean media today, glass does bend!

News has surfaced that Samsung has struck a deal with local manufacturer, Dolnsys, to provide a bendable cover glass exclusively for the Galaxy Fold 2. The ultrathin, ultradurable glass panel would solve a lot of the issues that the first Fold has, ultimately causing it to be delayed for several months. The current polyimide (PI) display, supplied by Japanese firm Sumitomo, would therefore be ditched.

The display on the first Samsung Galaxy Fold is very fragile / © AndroidPIT

Apparently, the structure of glass is not as rigid once you get down to 100 micrometers thin, and Dolnsys is claimed to have developed tempered glass that is just 30 micrometers thick. According to the reports, Samsung is throwing investment at Dolnsys in order to ramp up production so that enough of these screens can be manufactured in time for the release of the Galaxy Fold 2.

Other than that, little else is known about the Galaxy Fold 2. I wouldn't expect to have to wait much longer than next spring before we see some kind of official reveal from Samsung though. Such is the smartphone market these days, new devices tend to be launched every six months from the big boys, and foldables will probably follow that schedule too once they get up and running.

What do you think about the idea of having bendable glass rather than polyimide on a foldable phone's display? Let us know in the comments below.

The images in this article show the original Samsung Galaxy Fold.