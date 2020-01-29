Weekly Deals: Get the best TV before the Super Bowl LIV

The Super Bowl LIV is just a few days away. The whole world will have a party and watch it together with friends. We will celebrate as well and watch it in our office in Berlin. It takes place in the middle of the night but still we can't miss this. Of course, what's very important is having the right TV. Nothing hurts more than watching such an event on a small, low-quality TV. That's why we tried to find some deals for you. Maybe you are still looking for the best TV and there is something you like. It's definitely worth a look.

LG and Nano Cell TVs

The first offers are coming from LG. They advertise with special buzzwords that every manufacturer is using. This time it's "Nano Cell". I have one of them at home and I can confirm that the TV is really good. What's very important to me is a fast and responsive software. It's annoying if the TV does not respond in time or if there are long loading screens. The screen sizes in our deals today are from 55" to 77". If your room is big enough, a 77" is really a nice thing to have. The LG TVs from this generation usually have Alexa integrated, offer Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision as well as the usual smart TV features. Prices start at $796.99 and the discount is up to 28% according to Amazon.

Sony 4k Ultra HD with HDR and Alexa

Sony is another big player in the TV market. The main buzzword here is HDR. A High Dynamic Range (HDR) image reproduces large differences in brightness in great detail. So this is ideal for sport transmissions as there are very often large differences in brightness, especially when it is outside. So with these TVs, the picture for Super Bowl LIV should be simply awesome. Since Google Assistant and Alexa are ready to use with the TV, there is a smooth experience at home if you use these devices. Price ranges are from $798 to $1,398 and you can save up to 22%.

Samsung goes beyond with QLED

QLED... Samsung is using another buzzword in the TV industry. With this technology, Samsung reaches very bright pictures. They advertise with pure, stable and precise light colors, a richness of detail through higher contrasts and peak brightness. This is one key feature of these Samsung TVs. Other features are the HDR technology or the integration of Alexa. What's very important for Samsung is also to highlight the very fast processor. This allows the TV software to be very fast and responsive. It also helps to deliver high frame rates and low errors in the pictures. If you have enough money they offer an 82-inch TV. This is really huge but on the other hand, you get a great TV and definitely the right atmosphere for the big game.

All the TVs here are really good if you ask me. Of course, there are differences in technology, picture, and software. There are many aspects that we do not cover in this article, especially technical ones. Actually one of our editors even has a rather bad opinion about smart TVs. I have a different opinion and I like big TVs a lot. The experience is simply different and the atmosphere is so much nicer with a proper TV. So if you have a Super Bowl party and you are in need of a new TV, you should definitely have a look at these offers.

