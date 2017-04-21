Android Lollipop: update overview for smartphones and tablets

Android Nougat and the release of the developer preview of Android O(reo) may be the version on everyone's lips, but not everyone owns the latest Android flagship. Various Android Lollipop updates – from Android 5.0 to Android 5.1.1 – continue to roll out bringing bug fixes and incremental changes with it.

Asus

Asus finally began rolling out Android 5.0 Lollipop to ZenFone 4, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 6 owners in May 2015. With the release, Asus warned that many of the pre-installed apps on their devices would be deleted when people upgraded to Lollipop. Pre-installed apps that faced the chop included Battery Widget, Movie Studio, Cloud Print and Magic Smoke Wallpapers. Sounds like a quick and easy way to get rid of bloatware to us! For the full list of release notes and things that will be affected by the Lollipop update on Asus devices, see Asus' official Lollipop page for the ZenFone 5.

Sadly, it seems like a large portion of Asus early Android devices wont be getting an update to Android Lollipop - but there are a lucky few who will be getting an update to Android Marshmallow.

Asus Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Asus Padfone Infinity 4.1.2 N/A N/A Asus FonePad 7 4.2 N/A N/A Asus Zenfone 4 4.3 N/A N/A Asus Zenfone 5 4.3 5.0.3 N/A Asus Zenfone 5 LTE 4.4.2 N/A N/A Asus Zenfone 6 4.3 5.0.2 N/A Asus PadFone S 4.4.2 5.0 N/A Asus Zenfone C 4.4.2 N/A N/A Asus Zenpad S 8.0 5.0 5.1 N/A Asus Zenpad 10 5.0 N/A N/A Asus Zenfone Zoom 5.0 N/A N/A Asus Zenfone Selfie 5.0 5.1 N/A Asus Zenfone 2 Laser 5.0 5.0 N/A Asus Zenfone 2 5.0 5.0 N/A Asus Zenfone Max 5.0.1 5.0.1 N/A Asus Zenfone Go 5.1 5.1 N/A

Blackberry

Blackberry launched its first Android smartphone, the Blackberry Priv, in November 2015. It was a noticeable departure from its Blackberry OS and was seen by many as a last attempt to claw back some of its lost market share. Thankfully, Blackberry was wise enough to launch its first Android flagship with the final Android Lollipop version, paving the way for a future Android Marshmallow update.

Blackberry Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Blackberry Priv 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A

The Blackberry Priv / © ANDROIDPIT

Google

The entire Nexus family received the Lollipop update up to Android 5.1.1, and all bar the Nexus 4, 7 (2012) and 10 have now progressed onto Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat.

One of the perks of Nexus phones is that you can download factory images for the latest, as well as earlier, Android versions from the official Google Developers' site.

Just click the link above, then scroll down until you find your Nexus device and download the version you want. Factory images generally appear before OTA (over the air) updates – but not always – so if you're feeling impatient you can download the latest Android version manually.

Opinion by Georg Seebode I wish every smartphone manufacturer had the same update policy as Google What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

If you want to update your Nexus device to Lollipop manually, then follow our guide on how to update your Nexus 5 to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. This guide also applies if you're not using a Nexus 5 or want to update to a different Lollipop version – just swap out 'Nexus 5' and 'Android 5.1.1' for the files for your particular Nexus device and the Android version you want.

Google Nexus Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Nexus 4 4.2 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 5 5.0 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 6 5.0 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 7 5.0 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 7 (2013) 4.1.2 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 9 4.3 5.1.1 N/A Nexus 10 4.2 5.1.1 N/A Nexus Player 5.1 5.1 N/A

Nexus devices are always (well, usually) first in line for Lollipop updates. / © ANDROIDPIT

Honor

Huawei Honor, or simply Honor, appeared on the market as a sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone company Huawei. While initially the Honor series was designed, built and marketed by Huawei, Honor has been carving out its own niche in the Android smartphone market. Today, Honor can be seen as its own distinct brand and has managed to gather a large following thanks to its unique smartphones.

Opinion by Georg Seebode I really love Honor's iPhone-inspired design What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

Honor Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Honor Holly 4.4.2 N/A N/A Honor Bee 4.4.2 N/A N/A Honor 3C 4.2.2 N/A N/A Honor 4C 4.4.2 5.1.1 N/A Honor 4X 4.4.2 5.0 N/A Honor 5X 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A Honor 6 4.4.2 5.1.1 N/A Honor 7 5.0 5.0.2 N/A

The Honor 7 / © Honor

HTC

The HTC One M7 and One M8 jumped aboard the good ship Lollipop in early 2015. The One M7 got as far as Android 5.0.2 Lollipop, with no further updates to come, while the more recent One M8 saw an upgrade to 5.0.1 or 5.0.2, depending on your carrier. The One M8 skipped the Android 5.1 update in favor of waiting for Android Marshmallow, as confirmed by HTC VP of Product Management Mo Versi. The rare Google Play Edition of the HTC One M8 has been fortunate enough to progress onto Android Marshmallow already.

HTC was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to comment on the Lollipop release, promising that it would roll out Android updates within 90 days of their release. While the HTC One M8 just managed to stick to this promise, the HTC One M7 rollout has been a bit slower.

HTC Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update HTC One Mini 4.2.2 N/A N/A HTC One Mini 2 4.4.2 N/A N/A HTC One M7 4.1.2 5.0.2 N/A HTC One M8 4.4.2 5.1 N/A HTC One M8s 5.0 5.0 N/A HTC One M9 5.0 5.1.1 N/A HTC Desire Eye 4.4.4 5.0.2 N/A HTC One Max 4.3 5.0.2 N/A HTC Desire 510 4.4.2 N/A N/A HTC Desire 526G 4.4.2 N/A N/A HTC Desire 620G 4.4.4 N/A N/A HTC Desire 626 4.4.4 N/A N/A HTC Desire 728G 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A HTC Desire 816 4.4.2 5.0.2 N/A HTC Desire 820 4.4.2 5.0 N/A HTC Desire 826 5.0.1 5.0.1 N/A

The HTC One M8 running on Android Lollipop. / © ANDROIDPIT

Huawei

Chinese smartphone giant Huawei isn't usually the first to the table when it comes to Android updates, but Lollipop has slowly appeared on a number of Huawei devices. The Ascend Mate 7, Ascend P7 and Honor 6 and Honor 4X finally took the leap to Android 5.1.1 in October 2015.

Huawei issued a firmware update for the Ascend G7 in early January 2016 to bring the device up to Android 5.1 Lollipop. The update applies to the G760-L01 model of the device, and benefits users in Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. A few of Huawei's early flagships have also managed the jump to Android Marshmallow.

Huawei Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Huawei Ascend Y300 4.1 N/A N/A Huawei Ascend Y360 4.4.4 N/A N/A Huawei Ascend Y550 4.4.2 N/A N/A Huawei Enjoy 5s 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A Huawei Ascend P7 4.4.2 5.1.1 N/A Huawei Ascend G7 4.4.2 5.1 N/A Huawei Ascend Mate 7 4.4.2 5.1.1 N/A Huawei P8 5.0 5.0.2 N/A Huawei P8 Lite 5.0.2 5.0.1 N/A Huawei G8 5.1 5.1.1 N/A

Huawei's latest flagship, the Huawei P8, came with Android 5.0 Lollipop. / © ANDROIDPIT

Lenovo

At the time of the Android Lollipop release, Lenovo wasn't the biggest or most well known Android OEM in the US market. Nevertheless, Lenovo had shipped out quite a handful of devices - many of which have managed to receive updates to Android Lollipop and Android Marshmallow.

Lenovo Android Lollipop update overview Device Issued Android version Current Lollipop version Planned Lollipop update Lenovo P70 4.4 N/A N/A Lenovo A536 4.4.2 N/A N/A Lenovo A1000 5.0 5.0 N/A Lenovo A2010 5.1 5.1 N/A Lenovo A3300 4.2.2 N/A N/A Lenovo A5000 4.4.2 5.0.2 N/A Lenovo A6000 4.4.4 N/A N/A Lenovo A6100 5.0 5.0 N/A Lenovo A7000 5.0.2 5.0.2 N/A Lenovo K3 Note 5.0.2 5.0.2 N/A Lenovo Vibe K4 Note 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 5.1 5.1 N/A Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus 5.1 5.1 N/A Lenovo Vibe P1m 5.1 5.1 N/A Lenovo Vibe X3 5.1 5.1 N/A Lenovo ZUK Z1 5.1.1 5.1.1 N/A

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Note / © Lenovo

LG

LG was one of the early adopters of the Lollipop update, and many of its handsets run it. The LG G2 from 2013, for example, jumped straight to version 5.0.2. The LG G2 Mini received the 5.0.2 update in some areas of the world and the LG G Flex 2 received the 5.1.1 update in South Korea. Verizon is also rolling out the 5.1.1 update on the LG G3. Its 2015 flagship, the LG G4, skipped the Android 5.1.1 update in favor of preparing for Android Marshmallow.

Opinion by Georg Seebode LG has always been the underdog in the Android world. What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote