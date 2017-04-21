Android Lollipop: update overview for smartphones and tablets

Android Nougat and the release of the developer preview of Android O(reo) may be the version on everyone's lips, but not everyone owns the latest Android flagship. Various Android Lollipop updates – from Android 5.0 to Android 5.1.1 – continue to roll out bringing bug fixes and incremental changes with it.
Updates by manufacturer
|Asus
|Huawei
|Oppo
|Blackberry
|Lenovo
|Samsung
|Google Nexus
|LG
|Sony
|Honor
|Motorola
|Xiaomi
|HTC
|OnePlus
Asus
Asus finally began rolling out Android 5.0 Lollipop to ZenFone 4, ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 6 owners in May 2015. With the release, Asus warned that many of the pre-installed apps on their devices would be deleted when people upgraded to Lollipop. Pre-installed apps that faced the chop included Battery Widget, Movie Studio, Cloud Print and Magic Smoke Wallpapers. Sounds like a quick and easy way to get rid of bloatware to us! For the full list of release notes and things that will be affected by the Lollipop update on Asus devices, see Asus' official Lollipop page for the ZenFone 5.
Sadly, it seems like a large portion of Asus early Android devices wont be getting an update to Android Lollipop - but there are a lucky few who will be getting an update to Android Marshmallow.
Asus Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Asus Padfone Infinity
|4.1.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus FonePad 7
|4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 4
|4.3
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 5
|4.3
|5.0.3
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 5 LTE
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 6
|4.3
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Asus PadFone S
|4.4.2
|5.0
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone C
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenpad S 8.0
|5.0
|5.1
|N/A
|Asus Zenpad 10
|5.0
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone Zoom
|5.0
|N/A
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone Selfie
|5.0
|5.1
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 2 Laser
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone 2
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone Max
|5.0.1
|5.0.1
|N/A
|Asus Zenfone Go
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
Blackberry
Blackberry launched its first Android smartphone, the Blackberry Priv, in November 2015. It was a noticeable departure from its Blackberry OS and was seen by many as a last attempt to claw back some of its lost market share. Thankfully, Blackberry was wise enough to launch its first Android flagship with the final Android Lollipop version, paving the way for a future Android Marshmallow update.
Blackberry Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Blackberry Priv
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
The entire Nexus family received the Lollipop update up to Android 5.1.1, and all bar the Nexus 4, 7 (2012) and 10 have now progressed onto Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Android 7.0 Nougat.
One of the perks of Nexus phones is that you can download factory images for the latest, as well as earlier, Android versions from the official Google Developers' site.
Just click the link above, then scroll down until you find your Nexus device and download the version you want. Factory images generally appear before OTA (over the air) updates – but not always – so if you're feeling impatient you can download the latest Android version manually.
If you want to update your Nexus device to Lollipop manually, then follow our guide on how to update your Nexus 5 to Android 5.1.1 Lollipop. This guide also applies if you're not using a Nexus 5 or want to update to a different Lollipop version – just swap out 'Nexus 5' and 'Android 5.1.1' for the files for your particular Nexus device and the Android version you want.
Google Nexus Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Nexus 4
|4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 5
|5.0
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 6
|5.0
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 7
|5.0
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 7 (2013)
|4.1.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 9
|4.3
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus 10
|4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Nexus Player
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
Honor
Huawei Honor, or simply Honor, appeared on the market as a sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone company Huawei. While initially the Honor series was designed, built and marketed by Huawei, Honor has been carving out its own niche in the Android smartphone market. Today, Honor can be seen as its own distinct brand and has managed to gather a large following thanks to its unique smartphones.
Honor Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Honor Holly
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Honor Bee
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Honor 3C
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Honor 4C
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Honor 4X
|4.4.2
|5.0
|N/A
|Honor 5X
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Honor 6
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Honor 7
|5.0
|5.0.2
|N/A
HTC
The HTC One M7 and One M8 jumped aboard the good ship Lollipop in early 2015. The One M7 got as far as Android 5.0.2 Lollipop, with no further updates to come, while the more recent One M8 saw an upgrade to 5.0.1 or 5.0.2, depending on your carrier. The One M8 skipped the Android 5.1 update in favor of waiting for Android Marshmallow, as confirmed by HTC VP of Product Management Mo Versi. The rare Google Play Edition of the HTC One M8 has been fortunate enough to progress onto Android Marshmallow already.
HTC was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to comment on the Lollipop release, promising that it would roll out Android updates within 90 days of their release. While the HTC One M8 just managed to stick to this promise, the HTC One M7 rollout has been a bit slower.
HTC Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|HTC One Mini
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC One Mini 2
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC One M7
|4.1.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|HTC One M8
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|HTC One M8s
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|HTC One M9
|5.0
|5.1.1
|N/A
|HTC Desire Eye
|4.4.4
|5.0.2
|N/A
|HTC One Max
|4.3
|5.0.2
|N/A
|HTC Desire 510
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC Desire 526G
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC Desire 620G
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC Desire 626
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|HTC Desire 728G
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|HTC Desire 816
|4.4.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|HTC Desire 820
|4.4.2
|5.0
|N/A
|HTC Desire 826
|5.0.1
|5.0.1
|N/A
Huawei
Chinese smartphone giant Huawei isn't usually the first to the table when it comes to Android updates, but Lollipop has slowly appeared on a number of Huawei devices. The Ascend Mate 7, Ascend P7 and Honor 6 and Honor 4X finally took the leap to Android 5.1.1 in October 2015.
Huawei issued a firmware update for the Ascend G7 in early January 2016 to bring the device up to Android 5.1 Lollipop. The update applies to the G760-L01 model of the device, and benefits users in Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. A few of Huawei's early flagships have also managed the jump to Android Marshmallow.
Huawei Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Huawei Ascend Y300
|4.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Huawei Ascend Y360
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Huawei Ascend Y550
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Huawei Enjoy 5s
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Huawei Ascend P7
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Huawei Ascend G7
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Huawei Ascend Mate 7
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Huawei P8
|5.0
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Huawei P8 Lite
|5.0.2
|5.0.1
|N/A
|Huawei G8
|5.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
Lenovo
At the time of the Android Lollipop release, Lenovo wasn't the biggest or most well known Android OEM in the US market. Nevertheless, Lenovo had shipped out quite a handful of devices - many of which have managed to receive updates to Android Lollipop and Android Marshmallow.
Lenovo Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Lenovo P70
|4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Lenovo A536
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Lenovo A1000
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|Lenovo A2010
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Lenovo A3300
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Lenovo A5000
|4.4.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Lenovo A6000
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Lenovo A6100
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|Lenovo A7000
|5.0.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Lenovo K3 Note
|5.0.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Lenovo Vibe K4 Note
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Note
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Lenovo Vibe P1m
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Lenovo Vibe X3
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Lenovo ZUK Z1
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
LG
LG was one of the early adopters of the Lollipop update, and many of its handsets run it. The LG G2 from 2013, for example, jumped straight to version 5.0.2. The LG G2 Mini received the 5.0.2 update in some areas of the world and the LG G Flex 2 received the 5.1.1 update in South Korea. Verizon is also rolling out the 5.1.1 update on the LG G3. Its 2015 flagship, the LG G4, skipped the Android 5.1.1 update in favor of preparing for Android Marshmallow.
LG Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|LG G2
|4.2.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|LG G2 Mini
|4.4.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|LG G3
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|LG G4
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|LG G Pad 7.0
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|LG G Pad 8.3
|4.2.2
|5.1
|N/A
|LG G Flex
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|LG G Flex 2
|5.0.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|LG Volt
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|LG G Stylo
|5.0
|5.1.1
|N/A
|LG V10
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|LG K7
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|LG K10
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|LG L90
|4.4.2
|N/A
|N/A
Motorola
Motorola has made it even easier to determine if and when your device will get the Android Lollipop update thanks to a dedicated page on the official Motorola website. As yet, Motorola device owners are unable to see an exact date of the update, only whether or not it will arrive on their device. Hopefully more information will be added in the near future.
The good news for Verizon Moto X (2014) owners is that the Android 5.1 OTA update rolled out in June 2015, as announced on Verizon's support pages. Soak tests on both Verizon and AT&T Moto X devices also began in early July 2015. The Android 5.1 update for the Droid Turbo was released around the same time. The announcement of the soak test was made earlier in the month by Motorola's David Schuster on Google+. In August 2015, Motorola announced that some of its devices were to be upgraded to Android Lollipop 5.1.1. See the table below for full details.
Motorola Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Motorola Droid Mini
|4.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Motorola Droid Ultra
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Motorola Droid Turbo
|4.4.4
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Droid Turbo 2
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto Maxx
|4.4.4
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Motorola Droid Maxx 2
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto G
|4.3
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto G (2nd Gen.)
|4.4.4
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto G (3rd Gen.)
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto E
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen.)
|5.0
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto X
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto X (2nd Gen.)
|4.4.4
|5.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto X Play
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Motorola Moto X Pure (Style)
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
OnePlus
As is well known, OnePlus and Cyanogen (now known as Lineage OS) had a big falling out, which means that OnePlus has been steadily phasing in its own OS, OxygenOS, to the OnePlus One. It launched its latest two devices, the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X with OxygenOS pre-installed.
Both Cyanogen OS and OxygenOS are based on the latest versions of Android, with minor tweaks and more customizability. You can read up on the two operating systems in our Cyanogen OS vs OxygenOS comparison.
Cyanogen OS 12.1, which is built on Android 5.1.1, has rolled out and received minor updates throughout the past years.
OnePlus Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|OnePlus One
|4.4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|OnePlus 2
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|OnePlus X
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
Oppo
Oppo released ColorOS V.2.1.3i in August, which is its stable build based on Android Lollipop.
You can also download Cyanogen OS (Android 5.0.2) for the Oppo Find 7 from the XDA Developers' forums.
Oppo Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Oppo Find 7
|4.3
|5.0.2
|N/A
|OPPO F1s
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|OPPO A33
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|OPPO F1
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|OPPO A37
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
Samsung
The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge received their first Android updates in June, just a few months after they came out. Besides the usual bug fixes and stability improvements, the update added the ability to take photos in RAW format. This is good news for amateur photographers, who will now be able to do more in-depth editing of their Galaxy S6 photos.
AT&T and T-Mobile began rolling out their 5.1.1 updates to Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and Galaxy Note Edge devices in November. The Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini has also begun receiving the 5.1.1 update, with Russian owners being the first to benefit.
Although the Galaxy S5 mini received an update to Android Lollipop in the US, it now seems that if you have not received the update in Europe or elsewhere, you are unlikely ever to see it. A source for inside-handy.de gave word that Samsung has no plans to update the S5 mini in Germany, planting formidable seeds of doubt that any other countries in Europe will see the update on their devices, either.
Samsung Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Samsung Galaxy A3
|4.4.4
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy A5
|4.4.4
|5.0
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Alpha
|4.4.4
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Grand 2
|4.3
|5.0
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime
|4.4.4
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy J2 (2015)
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy J5
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy J7
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Note 2
|4.1.1
|5.0
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Note 3
|4.3
|5.0
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Note 4
|4.4.4
|5.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Note 5
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
|4.4.4
|5.0.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S2
|2.3.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S3
|4.0.4
|5.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S4
|4.2.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini
|4.2.2
|5.0
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S5 Active
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S6
|5.0.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Active
|5.0.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge
|5.0.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7
|5.0
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S 10.5
|4.4.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7
|5.0.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
Sony
In September 2015, Sony announced Android 5.1.1 updates for practically all its devices, and quickly began rolling them out.
Devices that will come to rest on Android 5.1.1 include the Xperia Z, Z1, Z1 Compact and Z Ultra. Others are to move on to Marshmallow in the near future. For more information on that, visit our Android Marshmallow update overview.
In October 2015, Sony issued an OTA update for the Sony Xperia Z5 and Z5 Compact primarily designed to patch the Stagefright exploit. The update also allegedly improves performance in several areas, such as the camera load time and fingerprint sensor accuracy.
Sony Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Sony Xperia C
|4.2.2
|N/A
|N/A
|Sony Xperia C3
|4.4.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Sony Xperia C4
|5.0
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia E4g
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Sony Xperia L
|4.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Sony Xperia M
|4.1
|N/A
|N/A
|Sony Xperia M2
|4.3
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia M4 Aqua
|5.0.1
|5.0.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia M5
|5.0.1
|5.0.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z
|4.1.2
|5.0.2
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z Ultra
|4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z1
|4.2
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z1 Compact
|4.3
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z1 S
|4.3
|5.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z2
|4.4.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z3
|4.4.4
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z3 Compact
|4.4.4
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z3+
|5.0.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z3V
|4.4.4
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z5
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z5 Compact
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia Z5 Premium
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia ZL
|4.1.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Sony Xperia ZR
|4.1.2
|5.1.1
|N/A
Xiaomi
Much like Honor, Xiaomi was a relatively small player (in Western markets) by the time Android Lollipop rolled out for many smartphones. Nevertheless, the Chinese smartphone maker has created some strong Android smartphones over the years and has progressed to become the 5th largest smartphone producer in the world. While initially focusing on the Chinese market, Xiaomi has managed to build up a reputation for reliable smartphones in other parts of the world.
Xiaomi Android Lollipop update overview
|Device
|Issued Android version
|Current Lollipop version
|Planned Lollipop update
|Xiaomi Mi 4
|4.4.3
|5.1
|N/A
|Xiaomi Mi 4c
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Xiaomi Note 3
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
|Xiaomi Redmi 1S
|4.3
|N/A
|N/A
|Xiaomi Redmi 2
|4.4.4
|N/A
|N/A
|Xiaomi Redmi 3
|5.1
|5.1
|N/A
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 2
|5.0
|5.0
|N/A
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 3
|5.1.1
|5.1.1
|N/A
If you spot a mistake in this article or see that one of our tables is missing an update, please let us know in the comments.
