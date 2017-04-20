Android O: Huawei is already working on an update

Android O has been available as an initial Developer Preview version for a few weeks now, which of course begs the question: when will my smartphone or tablet receive the next update to Android O? In this article, we'll keep you up to date on which manufacturers and devices are getting Android O and when. For the time being, it's just Huawei that has started testing the Android O update on its Mate 9 smartphone.

Which mobile devices will get the Android O update?

Huawei is the first manufacturer (after Google) to be working on the next Android update, which is currently only available in a developer version for the Pixel phones and some Nexus devices. The Chinese manufacturer is currently testing Android O on its phablet, the Mate 9. It has released the update to a few testing devices but it is still lacking many features, preventing users from getting the most out of the smartphone - for example, it's not possible to access the Google Play Store yet.

Android O is being tested on the Huawei Mate 9. © XDA developers

However, this development does confirm the brand's ambition to broadcast updates as quickly as possible. In beginning to test it already, Huawei may be in a position to deploy the final update of Android O to the Mate 9 shortly after the official launch by Google, which is expected to take place at the end of next summer if the Mountain View firm follows the same schedule as in previous years.

Android O on the Google Nexus and Pixel

The first devices in line to get system updates are, as always, Google's own devices: the Nexus and Pixel phones. At the moment, because Android O is still under development, the devices listed below will not receive the update over-the-air (OTA). Therefore, to get the update, you'll have to install it manually.

Android O update for Google Nexus and Pixel Android O Google Nexus 5X Developer Preview Google Nexus 6P Developer Preview Google Nexus Player Developer Preview Google Pixel C Developer Preview Google Pixel Developer Preview Google Pixel XL Developer Preview

Do you think you'll receive the Android O update on your smartphone? What would you like to see from it? We'd love to get your thoughts in the comments below!