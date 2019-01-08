Anker’s Soundcore range has a reputation for delivering big on sound on small on price. We tested a pair of portable Bluetooth speakers, the Flare and Flare+, to see if the brand can deliver on its promise of 360-degree sound for your next party.

Familiarity with added curves

Hang on a minute, has that Amazon Echo been on a diet, because it has developed some curves! The design inspiration on this one is clear, but the cylindrical speaker format works for a reason. The cloth-covered Flare and Flare+ will blend into coffee tables and bedside tables handsomely as we’ve come to expect from portable Bluetooth speakers these days.

Under that slightly flared lower half of the Flare and Flare+ is an LED ring. The Soundcore guys call this feature a Beat-Driven Light Show. The idea is that the LEDs change color and pulsate to the rhythm of your music. It’s meant to deliver a “completely immersive audiovisual experience,” according to the manufacturer.

I should, at this point, mention that the Flare I tested was part of a special Christmas gift edition. The regular edition comes in grey, like the Flare+ pictured in the image at the top of this article.

The buttons on the top of the Flare speakers are discreet. / © AndroidPIT

There are several modes for the lights. Party mode, for example, is designed to amplify the atmosphere, and you can expect rapid color changes and a hyperactive disco vibe. Bedtime mode is designed to help you unwind and is much more ambient with slow, pulsating color and brightness combinations. There are also Chill, Energy and Spring modes.

I enjoyed playing around with the Beat-Driven Light Show at the start, but found little variation between the modes. The Flare+ also struggled to deliver vastly different ambiance for fast guitar-based music versus a slow piano piece, for example. I preferred leaving it on a single color and brightness.

In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at Bluetooth 5.0. The Flare+ also supports A2DP, AVRCP, HFP profile, and SBC decoding. You can wander about 20m (66ft) away from the speaker before your phone will be out of range. There’s also IPX7 waterproofing to protect against splashes and unexpected rainfall.

Under a rubber-panel on the back is an aux-in port for those who still prefer a good old 3.5 mm to 3.5 mm lead. There’s also a MicroUSB port for charging the speaker and a regular USB port in case you want to charge your phone from the Flare’s battery.

A rubber panel protects the ports on both the Flare and Flare+. / © AndroidPIT

There’s no integrated voice assistant on the Flare or Flare+ I tested, but a Flare S+ is in the pipeline to add Amazon Alexa functionality.