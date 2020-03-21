The best 5 Android applications released this week

Thanks to the help of our community, this week we have a list of applications that have just been released on the Google Play Store. We hope this small and varied list will help you to entertain yourself or take your mind off things in these difficult times.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross We have a habit of bringing you games every week. As I've mentioned several times before, there's a huge race for innovation among Android game developers. Here, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross offers an innovative approach to online combat. It's a strategic combat system with skill combinations. The story is set in an original world recreated from scratch, while the story has been animated in detail. So far nothing original. But the strength of this application lies in the quality of the 3D graphics that really plunges you into the heart of a Holy War alongside the characters of Seven Deadly Sins. Interact with augmented reality characters and find lots of easter eggs! You will also have the possibility to dress your characters with new and exclusive outfits, choose many accessories and hairstyles and discover confrontations in a two-player co-operative mode in real-time. One important detail to be aware of though: permission is required for the augmented reality feature and necessary to take pictures with the characters in AR mode.

You can download Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on the Google Play Store. You can download Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on the Apple App Store. FilterBox Notification handler applications are everywhere. Just like Android games, they are racing for the latest idea in functionality. FilterBox fits into this market as a powerful, chronological-style notification manager with a fluid experience and rich animation. Its bet is to offer a chronology of notifications, time filters, and features to customize your own rules to ignore/disable all notifications. In order to better organize yourself, this application allows you to restore the 10 recent notifications that you have rejected or deleted through the System Notification Panel. You will also have access to statistics about your notifications. FilterBox supports face/fingerprint unlocking, a dark and light theme, as well as many other settings. This application guarantees in its privacy statement that it will NOT send ANY of your notification details to the network. The FilterBox app. / © Google Play Store You can download FilterBox on the Google Play Store page. Road to Mnemosyne Android games combining puzzles and mysterious adventures are attracting a growing audience, even among unsuspected age groups. The explanation lies, in my opinion, in the ability to build a universe while knowing that users are playing on a smartphone (it's harder to create an atmosphere and game experience on a mobile phone). Path to Mnemosyne achieves this by offering a hypnotic adventure created in infinite zoom! Travel the path, explore your mind and recover all the lost memories by solving dozens of imaginative puzzles. This is an original proposal based on a mysterious story, a minimalist script, and disturbing sounds and graphics. While testing the game, the first word that came to my mind was "weird". Yes, this game provides a weird gaming experience, but not in a bad way. Now I understand why the forums were talking about a memorable experience for any player.

You can download Path to Mnemosyne on the Google Play Store. You can download Path to Mnemosyne on the Apple App Store page. Dynamic Earth Live Live Wallpaper Free Finding a wallpaper is never easy. Here, Dynamic Earth Live offers to energize and customize your smartphone with 3D particles representing fast, rapid and surprising changes around the world. All particles are animated in 3D in real-time, which is quite nice considering the time spent in front of our screens.