The best 5 Android apps released this week

Thanks to the help of our community, we end this complicated month of March with a list of the five best apps just released on the Google Play Store. We hope that this small and varied list will help you better optimize your smartphone, entertain yourself, or boost your creativity.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Adventure card games are no longer played by just hardcore gamers. Developers have in recent years opened the genre to new players, especially on smartphones. This application uses the codes of card games from the fantasy world and even role-playing games to offer a scenario where you have to gather a collection of competitive cards. There are several ways to play GWENT: The Witcher Card Game. You can either play a quick online game against a friend, take on a competitive challenge or experience a new adventure in the arena. The game mode is fun because you must place your cards tactically on two different lines for close or ranged combat, then collect more points than your opponent during the duel to win the round. You have to be strategic as you start with a 10-card hand, which everyone can play directly.

You can download GWENT: The Witcher Card Game from the Google Play Store. The game is also available on the Apple App Store. Tangi Quick Videos Applications for sharing short videos are everywhere on the internet. We won't mention the most famous of them because everyone knows them. Tangi Quick Videos is one of the latest creations of Area 120, Google's workshop for experimental products. This application tries to accompany you in the blossoming of your creativity via a short video format. To do so, it offers the ability to share videos to learn new things every day, so you can take your art, craft, cooking and style skills to the next level in less than 60 seconds. Use the "Try It" feature to share your projects with the community. Share your creativity either on your own or with others!

You can download Tangi Quick Videos from the Google Play Store. Alternatively, you can download this app on the Apple App Store. Green For connoisseurs, Green is the continuation of the "yellow", "red", "black" and "blue" games. This is a puzzle game that consists of rendering the green screen across 50 levels. Do you feel up to the challenge? Like its predecessors, this application offers a puzzle system to solve with each level having its own logic. Use the light bulb button that will appear after a while in the upper right corner of each level to get a clue. There are several hints for each level. There is the possibility to get a Premium unlocked version to avoid the annoying times when you receive ads before the hints. This app is perfect for fans of complex puzzles!