Apple Car: former Tesla engineer lands in Cupertino
It's not the first time we've heard of an Apple Car. Yet, the Cupertino-based company seems to be involved in the automotive sector not by designing their own cars, but with the creation of self-driving systems that utilize AI and augmented reality. Now Tim Cook can boast a new member to the project team: Andrew Kim, former Tesla and Microsoft employee.
Andrew Kim is the newcomer to the Cupertino team who is rekindling hopes for the arrival of the phantom Apple Car. The engineer has participated in the design of various Tesla models such as the Model 3, the Model Y, the new Roadster, and has taken part in the Microsoft Hololens project.
The arrival of Andrew in the ranks of Apple has also rekindled rumors about this much-vaunted autonomous guidance system supported by augmented reality. His background as a Tesla and Microsoft engineer leaves no room for doubt. Kim is not the first Tesla engineer to switch to Apple - Doug Field preceded him.
Andrew Kim also took part in the design of the Xbox One S and the Windows 10 UI before joining Tesla and taking part, among other things, in the creation of the interiors of the Model 3. There he had to balance the needs of a car that can be both self-driving or assisted by a human driver.
Source: The Verge
