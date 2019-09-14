Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The new iPhones have arrived, and Apple's king-sized model now has to compete with the best Samsung has to offer: the Galaxy Note 10 Plus . This comparison shows that the two big boys have a lot to offer.

Samsung presented the new Note series in August, and now Apple has followed with the 2019 iPhones. The direct duel between the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro Max takes place on an absolutely luxurious battlefield because both smartphones are among the best you can buy at the moment.

Apple prides itself on having created the most powerful smartphone chip with the A13 Bionic. Maybe that's true, even though we still have to wait for independent tests to know for sure. At the end of day, both smartphones will run completely smoothly and quickly, because the Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is not a lame-duck either. The Galaxy smartphone comes with a full 12GB of RAM. The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max won't be able to keep up on paper, but thanks to Apple's exemplary integration of hardware and software, that's not necessary either. Unlike Samsung, Apple still offers a version with 64GB of storage space, but this is no longer appropriate for a high-end smartphone in 2019 - cloud or no cloud.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is here / © Apple (Screenshot: AndroidPIT)

The duel with the cameras should be exciting because Apple and Samsung have similar key data to offer here. Triple cameras with ultrawide-angle and dual zoom sensors are capable of handling most situations. With a new night mode, professional video features and the so-called "slofies" - slow-motion videos with the front-facing camera - Apple has added a lot to the software. That will make the camera comparison exciting!

Samsung, on the other hand, can score points with the S-Pen as well as with the option to have the Galaxy Note 10 Plus up and running on 5G networks. The new wireless standard is not yet an issue at Apple, and 5G was not mentioned at all during the Apple keynote for the new iPhone 11 line. This is also true for augmented reality, which has previously been quite prominent during recent Apple events.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Display 6.5 inch, Super Retina XDR, 2,688 x 1,242 pixels 6.8 inch, Super AMOLED, 3,040 x 1,440 pixels Processor Apple A13 Bionic Samsung Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Memory RAM unknown

64 / 256 / 512 GB

12 GB RAM

256 / 512 GB internal, microSD

Main camera 12 + 12 + 13 MP, 2x zoom,

Ultrawide-angle

12 + 16 + 12 MP, TOF camera, 2x zoom,

Ultrawide-angle

Front camera 12 megapixel 10 megapixel Battery Capacity unknown, wireless charging

fast-charging up to 18 Watt

4,300 mAh, wireless charging,

quick-charging up to 45 Watt

Special features IP68 S-Pen, 5G support, IP68 Price From $1,099 From $1,049

Both smartphones are terribly expensive, of course. But Samsung still has a slight advantage when it comes to price. The entry-level price of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is $50 higher than that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and for that you get only a quarter of the memory and no possibility for expansion. The iPhone 11 Pro Max with 256 GB costs $1,249. A full $200 more than the Note 10 Plus with the same amount of storage.

Great smartphones are both. The choice is yours in the end.