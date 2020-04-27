Apple iPhone SE hands-on: love at second sight

The new iPhone SE is reality. After the huge success around the first SE, Apple has presented a great device that seems to divide the camps between iOS and Android more than ever before and has critics hovering on cloud nine. And I also like it in the first hands-on test. Nevertheless, the Apple iPhone SE is certainly not suitable for everyone.

An incredibly familiar design

Apple's cheapest current smartphone has a processor that makes the competition look pale . "The cheapest iPhone beats the most expensive Android," I read this morning with my first coffee after parcel service UPS had dragged me out of my warm bed with a day's delay. The comparisons between Android smartphones and an iPhone get on my nerves. There is de facto no comparison possible, and yet the fights are fought passionately. And so today I went a little bit prejudiced into this hands-on of a new iPhone, which already seemed so incredibly familiar to me when I unboxed it.

The iPhone SE is hardly distinguishable from the iPhone 8, but the apple is now centered. / © AndroidPIT

The iPhone SE is the pimped sister or pimped brother of the iPhone 8. If you unpack at least one new iPhone every year - as I am allowed to do for professional reasons - you will have been disappointed at that moment. Because the iPhone SE is not a new iPhone. No wow-effect, no open mouth, or the feeling of a completely new interpreted glass back or stainless steel frame on the skin. The so important first impression was ... boring. But, do you know what? Have you ever meet a person who doesn't knock your socks off at first sight, but as soon as the first word comes out between their lips and it becomes clear what a big heart and fabulous intelligence is at work beneath the surface, you are simply fascinated? The iPhone SE is such a person.

The feel of it...!

The iPhone SE is so damn light (148 grams) and so damn small (138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 millimeters) and you don't really want to complain because it feels just as incredibly soft, cuddly, and good. The iPhone SE is delicate, almost fragile if you are used to handling a much bigger and heavier device. I got used to the flyweight amazingly quickly in the course of the morning and learned to appreciate again the advantages that you lose when you carry around a big, heavy, and ostentatious iPhone 11 Pro Max as your daily companion. The soft glass back of the iPhone SE is really my highlight. The strong haptic feedback, which the home button on the front is capable of, creates an almost disturbing contrast right after setup. It immediately becomes clear: there is a lot of power in this little mouse.

The Home Button is one of the highlights of the SE - for iPhone nostalgics. / © AndroidPIT

The iPhone SE appears visually simple, unobtrusive, and is kept suspiciously simple. Apple has placed the shiny silver apple in the middle like on the iPhone 11, as on the back of its current models, proving more than ever that a powerful iPhone is no longer positioned at the top, but has arrived in the middle of the consumers' minds. The iPhone lettering is also missing in direct comparison to the iPhone 8. That is not a bad move at all. Because whoever buys this mobile phone will not peddle the name and will not buy a mobile phone case with a ridiculous recess for the Apple logo, because the times of bragging are over. People has grown out of his youthful urge for recognition with the brand.