iPhone Xr: leaks confirm an iPhone trio and other Apple novelties
Apple presents its new iPhone today. In a last minute leak, Apple has now revealed what the new iPhones are called. Now we also have some insight into the other hardware news at the event. Welcome to our coverage of today’s Apple event!
We’ll be continuously updating this article with the latest information.
What’s awaiting us at the Apple event?
Apple accidentally made two updated Sitemap files visible on its servers. All Apple products are listed there. Resourceful bloggers were able to find the files before Apple could take them offline again. The data in the sitemap is generally considered reliable. So we now know all the important announcements.
6.1-inch iPhone Xr will be available in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue colors https://t.co/7eMEYOkFtB by @bzamayo pic.twitter.com/R5FREpePr9— 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) September 12, 2018
Not only do we know the product names from that sitemap, but all the available variants, sizes and colors. That's a lot of iPhone Xr's! pic.twitter.com/hnYpyObMAw— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) September 12, 2018
The 6.1-inch iPhone is called the iPhone Xr and will be available in black, white, red, yellow coral and blue. The sitemap files shows memory sizes of 64, 128 and 256 GB, which is a strange decision for Apple, since historically Apple has always omitted the mid-level. The company had previously deemed a 128 GB memory to be an unnecessary option.
There will furthermore be the iPhone Xs and Xs Max. Apple also revealed the Apple Watch Series 4. Apple’s latest smartwatches will appear with display diagonals of 40 and 44 millimeters. However, there won’t be any new iPad, and there’s no trace of new Macs. The long-running AirPower wireless charger still isn’t on the list of available products.
The Apple Store is definitely down. We’re now curiously waiting for the features of the new devices.
