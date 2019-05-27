Is Apple about to bring Touch ID back from the dead?

Apple's iPhones could be equipped with Touch ID once again in 2020. This would be in the form of a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. Also, more rumors about a successor of the iPhone SE surface.

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis has shared his expectations for the next two generations of iPhones with Mac Rumors after meeting companies from Apple's supply chain. Accordingly, he assumes, among other things, that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID. The fingerprint sensor was abolished after Apple introduced iPhone X with its Face ID facial recognition technology. However, those who want Touch ID must wait until 2020. Apple could install a fingerprint sensor integrated into the display. According to Curtis, this would be a sensor that covers the entire area of the screen.

There have been rumors about this reintroduction for quite some time, among other things because Apple has applied for various patents relating to this technology. Furthermore, iPhones 2020 should also be equipped with a rear 3D camera and offer 5G support. The latter has been expected for some time for 2020. According to reports, Apple is already working on its own modem, although experts recently reported that it will not be ready in 2020 either.

The triple camera on the iPhone XI supposedly looks like this / © OnLeaks / CashKaro

However, since Apple and Qualcomm have settled their differences, a Qualcomm modem could also be used.

Few changes to the iPhone line for 2019

This year, however, according to Curtis, there will only be a few changes to the iPhone range. The expected models of the iPhone XI and iPhone XR2 are to be equipped with a triple camera, but the analyst does not expect any further major innovations. However, 3D touch technology will probably disappear. There could be a replacement - the iPhone XR already uses Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch. In addition, this year's iPhones will probably get 1 GB more RAM and thus have 4 GB of RAM.

There could also be hope again for all those who want a smaller iPhone. Some suppliers again gave hints about an iPhone SE 2. Rumors about such a compact smartphone with hardware, which could originate from the iPhone 8, appear again. According to Curtis, this device was mentioned by some suppliers - others, however, knew nothing about it.

Would you appreciate it if iPhones offered a fingerprint sensor again? And are maybe some of you are waiting for an iPhone SE 2? Let us know in the comments.