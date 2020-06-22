Apple WWDC Keynote: 4 new products that Apple will show off today

Today, Apple will begin its World Wide Developer Conference 2020 (WWDC) with an online event. Apple experts and leakers can already give us an idea about what innovations we can expect to see today.

For the opening keynote of WWDC 2020, Apple traditionally provides fans with an update on planned hardware and software. Today, we will probably not see any new Apple hardware products - several leakers and industry experts agree on this. Nevertheless, there is a small chance that Apple will present a revised iMac. Here are four things we can expect to see though.

1. iOS 14

In our iOS 14 preview article, you can already find some information about the new features and functions that will come to iOS 14 on Apple's iPhone. Today we expect the official launch and preview of iOS 14, which will probably be rolled out in the fall at the hardware keynote in September for the new iPhone models.

We expect these innovations, among other things:

New Fitness App with workout videos

Revised podcast app with personalized recommendations

New Home Screen: all installed apps at a glance as a list view

News app should get the "@" mention for group chats

Real-time text translation in Safari without a third-party app

2. watchOS 7

Apple's smartwatch also gets new features and functions. Among other things these features are included:

Share configured watch faces with friends

New Infographics watch faces

Watch faces can also be created with images from the gallery

More monitoring options for parents of a child's Apple Watch

New features in the Control Center, such as sleep tracking

Measurement of the oxygen content (SpO2) in the blood (probably only for the latest/upcoming Apple Watch generation)

New feature: reminders to wash your hands

In the future, you will also be able to check the oxygen content in your blood with the Apple Watch. This feature is supposed to come to watchOS 7. / © AndroidPIT

3. Apple A14 Bionic

On the hardware side, we are expecting official information about the new Apple A14 Bionic, which could be built into the new iPhone 12 series. According to speculation and leaks, the chip could clock above 3 GHz and thus bring a huge increase in performance speed. This information is based on a Geekbench result that has been circulating online for several weeks. The new A14 chip will probably be manufactured again by Apple's supplier TSMC - using a 5nm process. While the current A13 Bionic in the iPhone 11 reaches a maximum clock rate of 2.7 GHz, the A14 could gain even more power with an expected 3.1 GHz.

4. Apple processors based on ARM

That Apple will use ARM CPUs for its computer division at the beginning of 2021 at the latest is not a new rumor. According to this, Apple wants to rework its entire processor architecture and no longer build Intel Macs. The well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo expects a new 13.3-inch MacBook Pro and a 24-inch iMac with an ARM CPU. Apple wants to complete the switch from Intel to ARM within a year and a half - but other rumors leave open whether Apple will present a last Intel-based iMac at WWDC 2020 to come out before 2021, when only ARM processors will be used in Apple's computers. We expect the first ARM iMac in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a completely new form factor could also be presented. At the WWDC keynote, Apple will probably give at least an official outlook in order to get software developers in the mood for the changes.

Today at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET, the keynote will start and you can follow it live on the internet. In our how to watch, we have listed the corresponding links for the WWDC 2020 Livestream.