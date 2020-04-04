The best new smartphone apps launched this week

Thanks to the support of our community, we start this decisive month of April with a list of the five best mobile apps that have just been released in the last seven days. We hope that this little list full of very entertaining games will help you take your mind off things and clear your head.

GRIS This game is eagerly awaited by connoisseurs of this type of mysterious universe. It is not only a very original proposition from a visual point of view (a picturesque world, delicate visuals and elaborate animations punctuated by an original soundtrack) but also a universe to be discovered. In this game, you will follow an optimistic young girl, but haunted by a painful experience that has shaken her life. Playing on a range of emotions that I find interesting, GRIS immerses you in a story where the heroine sees her world in a completely different light and discovers unsuspected paths that her emerging abilities allow her to explore. It's difficult to describe because it's more of an experience than a game for smartphones, but GRIS proves that apps can offer something both new and original to discover.

You can download Gris from the Apple App Store. Johnny Bonasera 4 We move to a total change of scenery with this powerful adventure game. Johnny Bonasera 4 offers a classic space adventure game with hilarious dialogues. You will have to fight to save Johnny's mother and the rest of the abducted humans, including Capitán Wachimolete, forced to join the alien army after inserting a probe that controls his will. This game opts for 2D graphics developed in a cartoon style in HD that helps to create a nice atmosphere that can be found especially in the humor of the colorful characters. It's a game that relaxes you.

You can download Johnny Bonasera 4 from the Apple App Store. Rogue Grinders: Roguelike Dungeon RPG Fans of retro games and roguelike role-playing games should be thrilled with Rogue Grinders: Roguelike Dungeon RPG. Continuing the classic storyline of this type of game, you will guide your hero through dungeons, unlock new heroes, defeat monsters and collect powerful weapons. This application offers a good retro feel reminiscent of console games from 20 years ago, where you'll have to fight monsters, use consumables and upgrade your weapons to get further in the perilous dungeons. All in all, it's an adventure story to enjoy online or offline!

