The best new Android and iOS apps this week

From RPGs and racing games to a virtual, touch-sensitive mouse. Our traditional weekly selection of Android and iOS apps mixes all genres. We've found tools to share Twitter memes on Instagram faster than your shadow, and how to use an oversized smartphone without moving a finger, plus how to become an influencer/streamer in a fantasy world. Here are our top five brand new apps of the week.

Twiger, to share tweets on Instagram

Twiger allows you to publish tweets in your Instagram stories or send them as a private message. Simply copy the tweet URL of your choice via Twitter and copy it into the corresponding box in the Twiger app. The interface is really minimalist or even simplistic.

Twiger's interface really goes to the essentials. / © AndroidPIT

Once the link is pasted and accepted, you are redirected to Instagram to edit the story, changing the background color, adding text or emoji, in short... I'm not going to teach you how to use Instagram. I quickly tested sharing the tweet of my latest test of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. But since you can't embed clickable links in a story (except with the "Swipe Up" feature reserved for certified accounts) Twiger has little interest for me.

It's just like taking a screenshot but without having to do the whole process. Twiger does not save the images created on your smartphone. So it's more for sharing viral tweets or memes.

You can download Twiger for free from the Google Play Store.

Quick Cursor, for those with a big smartphone and small hands

Quick Cursor wants to make your life easier if your smartphone's screen is more than six inches diagonal is too big for your little minions. Concretely, the application integrates a cursor to your interface to allow one-handed navigation.

The cursor is therefore placed a little higher than the area you touch on the screen. This allows you to keep your thumb at the bottom of the screen while being able to click on items at the very top of your smartphone's touch zone.

The application uses the accessibility features integrated by default in the different Android overlayers. I find it very convenient but I'm really reluctant to give so many system permissions to a third party application.

The Quick Cursor slider allows you to reach the top of your smartphone screen without moving your little finger. / © AndroidPIT

You can download Quick Cursor for free from the Google Play Store.

Flipping Tiles, for those nostalgic for Windows Phone

Flipping Tiles allows you to create dynamic tile type widgets for your Calendar, Emails, Contacts, Photos applications. The application supports email and calendar services from Google and Microsoft. You can also create widgets for different folders in your photo gallery.

The whole is very visual and modular, it is possible to change the color of each widget or change its position on the screen. But personally, I don't see much use for it. The application just adds a third pane to your home screen, so you have to swipe all the way to the right to display the widgets.

I find that the Android native notification drop-down pane does much the same thing, allowing you to develop some notifications of your choice. But if you miss the Windows Mobile Live Tiles (memory, souvenir) then you'll be served.

Flipping Tiles is an equivalent of Windows Mobile Live Tiles. / © AndroidPIT

You can download Flipping Tiles for free from the Google Play Store.

Forza Street, the first mobile port of the license

The famous racing game license exclusive to Microsoft has its first mobile port with Forza Street. I have not tested the game extensively but it turns out to be a "racer", after all, it's a very basic game. The graphics are not impressive but the controls are easy to understand.

Some might even say that they are a bit too simplistic, as you just press and release the throttle. To be honest, the game really doesn't require any skills. It's a kind of interactive kinematics with QTEs (accelerate, activate boost) but you don't control your vehicle (you can't turn as you please).

I'd say it's the equivalent of a rail shooter but in a racing game. For a child, this is a very commendable option because it is accessible. But given the number of micro-transactions built into the application, stay alert. The game still has the luxury of integrating real licenses with real car models that actually exist. That's something.

Forza Street orders are really very limited. / © AndroidPIT

You can download Forza Street for free from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

Subscribe to My Adventure, or the "influencer simulator."

Subscribe to My Adventure is an RPG that puts you in the shoes of a novice streamer looking to build his or her fanbase and generate revenue by capturing as many subscribers as possible. The goal is therefore to become the ultimate influencer in a fantasy world inspired by medieval elements of RPGs, a career choice that has been visibly en vogue among younger people for several years now.

But the game also has an interesting and even critical approach to this environment by evoking, through gameplay mechanics, the themes of the perverse effect of group mentalities, online harassment, witch hunts, and viral polemics at all costs.

"How to Become an Influencer: the game". / © AndroidPIT

You can download Subscribe to My Adventure from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

What do you think of this list? Have you tested some of the selected applications? What would be your new applications of the week? Let us know in the comments.