The best 5 new apps worth your time this week

We meet again this Saturday to propose a list of new apps. If you are looking for new applications, connect to your WiFi and get ready, our community and editors are once again offering you 5 brand new apps that have just landed on the Play Store.

Apolo Launcher

As its name suggests, Apolo is an open launcher that obviously refers to the famous space program that sent rockets to the moon (although an L is missing). This launcher allows you to choose the look from a wide range of wallpapers. Apolo also offers some quick access tools that are convenient, including weather and news feeds. Go and take a look at it, it might convince you.

Visually, it's original. You'll either like it or you'll hate it. / © AndroidPIT

Version tested: 1.1.0

1.1.0 File size: 14 MB

14 MB Compatibility: from Android 4.4 onwards

from Android 4.4 onwards Business model: completely free of charge

MyLocalPitch

MyLocalPitch is an app that enables people to instantly book and access sports facilities on-the-move. Its aggregation platform allows users to book windows for 19 different sports, including football, tennis, netball, badminton and squash. You can then pay for your game securely through the app. The iOS version launched in 2017, and received special recognition for boosting participation at the London Sport Awards and Sports Technology Awards. It is only available in London, Manchester, Brighton and Dublin right now, but Leeds is coming next and the developers are in talks with Birmingham, Liverpool and Newcastle as well.

Book your football game and pay for it via the app. / © AndroidPIT

Version tested: 1.1.0

1.1.0 File size: 10 MB

10 MB Compatibility: from Android 5.0 onwards

from Android 5.0 onwards Business model: pay for the pitches via the app

Curator™

The final version of Curator is not yet published on the Play Store, which means that you can only get the beta version at the moment and it may have some bugs. However, it is still worthy of a place on our list. Curator is a photo gallery app entirely dedicated to Artificial Intelligence. It divides your photos into categories using keywords, and the use of gestures is also a little different.

A gallery that uses AI to organize your photos. / © AndroidPIT

Version tested: 1.0.9 Beta 9A

1.0.9 Beta 9A File size: 89.44 MB

89.44 MB Compatibility: from Android 4.0 onwards

from Android 4.0 onwards Business model: completely free of charge

Intra

In combination with the company Jigsaw Operations, Google has created Intra. The sole purpose of this application is to protect you from DNS manipulation, a technology that aims to prevent you from accessing certain websites and services. In short, it is a form of VPN that serves as an alternative to Internet censorship. With this application, Google will not only make friends but it will undoubtedly be able to find an audience.

A very refined application. / © AndroidPIT

Version tested: 1.0.0.0

1.0.0.0 File size: 6.3 MB

6.3 MB Compatibility: from Android 4.0 onwards

from Android 4.0 onwards Business model: completely free of charge

Prince of Persia: Escape

Prince of Persia is the first video game I played, at the time it was still under DOS. Today, we have a Prince of Persia on Android that looks a lot like the original graphically, except the Prince is prettier on the mobile version. The game, however, is quite different, and believe me, I know PoP1 by heart. The gameplay level this mobile version is a little limited since your character is always moving forward. Nevertheless, it is a beautiful journey back in time for fans of the very first one.

Visually, it is more successful than PoP1 on PC. / © AndroidPIT

Version tested: 1.0.2

1.0.2 File size: 39 MB

39 MB Compatibility: from Android 4.1 onwards

from Android 4.1 onwards Business model: free with purchases in the application

What are the latest apps you have installed on your smartphone?