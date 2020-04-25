The best new apps on the Google Play Store this week
As every week, with the help of our community, we offer you a list of applications that have just appeared on the Google Play Store. We hope that this will allow you to discover new apps and have fun. Unlike last week, there are plenty of games this week including the ultra-popular Fortnite.
Gameloft Classics: 20 years
Gameloft celebrates its 20th anniversary this week. To celebrate this anniversary, the developer is giving gamers a gift: 30 timeless Gameloft classics. Available for the first time on modern smartphones for the first time, there's retro fun and nostalgia here! You'll also be able to enjoy the fun and nostalgia of legendary games such as Texas Hold'em Poker, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, and Diamond Rush for free. The list is long and includes arcade games, racing games, shooting games, sports games, etc.. So enjoy 30 great games, including several of Gameloft's biggest hits that have defined gaming on smartphones.
WHO Info
We're not going to go back over the current health situation here. It is just to introduce you to this tool proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which many have only discovered in the last three months. This application is not a health app per se, but a way to stay connected and up to date with global medical and health news. In the face of online medical misinformation, WHO is committed to providing you with serious information and updates on the COVID-19 epidemic.
Fortnite
The story goes back to last year when Google publicly rejected game developer Epic for trying to distribute its popular hit Fortnite through the Play Store without paying the company's usual 30 percent fee. Things are looking up for Fortnite fans. Epic has just announced in a press release that its popular game will now be available on the Play Store. The developer nevertheless keeps a combative tone in his explanations and continues to send the ball back to Google.
Agricola Revised Edition - Farming & Strategy
Turn-based strategy games have long been played only on computers, like the mythical Civilization game, the first version of which was released in 1991! This game uses the codes, the rhythm, and the logic of the main board strategy games. In this version for smartphones, you will have to do everything possible to own and then develop the best medieval farm. Carefully develop your land to make it the most prosperous and win the game! You will be able to play from one to four players but also against the computer in the good style of the never-ending games.
Dino Squad: TPS Dinosaur Shooter
Every week, new arcade games are rushing through the gate to try to offer a new way to have fun. Here, Dino Squad takes a gamble on novelty thanks to extremely powerful graphics that plunge you into a hostile environment where you'll have to survive the ominous presence of a multitude of dinosaurs as threatening as each other. I was immediately taken by the rhythm and the graphics that detail gigantic maps, 6 gigantic maps, tall grass, molten lava, and geysers. Dino Squad is a multiplayer PvP shooting game that will make you full of adrenaline. This application really succeeds in taking your mind off things.
