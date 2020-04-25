The best new apps on the Google Play Store this week

As every week, with the help of our community, we offer you a list of applications that have just appeared on the Google Play Store. We hope that this will allow you to discover new apps and have fun. Unlike last week, there are plenty of games this week including the ultra-popular Fortnite.

Gameloft Classics: 20 years

Gameloft celebrates its 20th anniversary this week. To celebrate this anniversary, the developer is giving gamers a gift: 30 timeless Gameloft classics. Available for the first time on modern smartphones for the first time, there's retro fun and nostalgia here! You'll also be able to enjoy the fun and nostalgia of legendary games such as Texas Hold'em Poker, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, and Diamond Rush for free. The list is long and includes arcade games, racing games, shooting games, sports games, etc.. So enjoy 30 great games, including several of Gameloft's biggest hits that have defined gaming on smartphones.

The Gameloft Classics: 20 years app. / © Gameloft SE

You can download Gameloft Classics from the Google Play Store.

WHO Info

We're not going to go back over the current health situation here. It is just to introduce you to this tool proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which many have only discovered in the last three months. This application is not a health app per se, but a way to stay connected and up to date with global medical and health news. In the face of online medical misinformation, WHO is committed to providing you with serious information and updates on the COVID-19 epidemic.

The new WHO Info app. / © World Health Organisation

You can download WHO Info from the Google Play Store.

You can download WHO Info from the Apple App Store.

Fortnite

The story goes back to last year when Google publicly rejected game developer Epic for trying to distribute its popular hit Fortnite through the Play Store without paying the company's usual 30 percent fee. Things are looking up for Fortnite fans. Epic has just announced in a press release that its popular game will now be available on the Play Store. The developer nevertheless keeps a combative tone in his explanations and continues to send the ball back to Google.