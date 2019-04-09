Artificial Intelligence and music merge in Sonar

Artificial intelligence has many faces. Or many expressions, as you wish. And one of them has to do with artistic expression, music in this case. The next edition of Sónar+D, the technological event held in Barcelona from 17 to 20 July, will dedicate a large part to the future of sound in combination with AI. Generating music and images from our brain activity may be possible.

And that's what Japanese digital creator, composer and DJ Daito Manabe and Kyoto University neuroscientist Yukitasu Kamitani will be building on.In the city of Condal to present "Dissonant Imaginary", an audiovisual spectacle where they speculate on the future of sound and image using the so-called "brain decoding".

The work starts from this idea of creating music automatically through the activity that is generated in our brain when watching a movie, for example, or in the opposite case, that from our brain activity when we listen to music can generate images.

Read our brain waves to create music thanks to AI / © metamorworks/Shutterstock

Sónar+D will also take a close look at the work of Dr. Yukiyasu Kamitani, a scientist who created a system for reading dreams with AI and a pioneer of "brain decoding", the field in which the activity of the human brain is analysed using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and machine learning to translate brain signals into visual content.

Daito Manabe, on the other hand, is a musician and also has a degree in Dynamic Sensory Programming and Exact Sciences, so he is always halfway between art and science. "I think I'm in an intermediate place between the scientific and the artistic," he once said. He is known all over the world for having done contemporary dance using robots and drones, translating the signals of the human body into music and for creating audiovisual and virtual shows such as the closing of the Rio Olympic Games and shows by musicians such as Björk, Ruichi Sakamoto or Lang Lang.