Asus ZenFone 6 has serious specs and a cheeky camera

Faced with the arrival of many Chinese manufacturers (Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi...), Asus has had some difficulties in our countries to stay competitive in the smartphone market. Since last year, the Taiwanese manufacturer has been slowly coming back to the forefront. Its new flagship officialized in Valencia wants to allow the brand to shine again. But is ZenFone 6 able to compete with competitors such as Galaxy S10+, Huawei P30 Pro or other OnePlus 7 Pro? We had our hands-on with the device and are ready to deliver our first impressions.

Bezel-less and a swivel camera!

Like other smartphones on the market, the ZenFone 6 has the good idea to offer a large 6.4-inch bezel-less display. Aesthetically, the device is therefore pleasant to look at but also to use since no notch or hole is present.

In addition, unlike the solutions offered by the OnePlus 7 Pro or the OPPO Reno x10 Zoom, the front camera is not hidden in a pop-up or shark fin format. Instead, Asus opted for a rotating camera that he called "Flip camera". Thus it is the double dorsal camera that can rotate 180 degrees to be used for selfies. Asus guarantees 100,000 movements for its motorized rotating camera, or 28 camera movements per day for five years. For added protection, a sensor on the module also detects the acceleration rate, allowing the rotating camera to automatically return to a safe position in the event of a fall.

The ZenFone 6 offers a nice body to screen ratio of 92%. / © AndroidPIT

If this choice may surprise you, it is quite clever and rather original in a market that, with the exception of folding smartphones, has become quite classic. Asus thus stands out from the competition. An interesting choice in my opinion because it prevents Asus' smartphone, whose reputation when it comes to true high-end smartphones is yet unproven, from offering a pale copy of what already exists. It remains to be seen whether the use of this rotating camera is practical on a daily basis.

Interestingly, Asus decided to keep a traditional fingerprint reader and not a reader under the screen. It's a question of cost (a reader under the screen is more expensive) but personally, given current technology, it's not necessarily a bad decision. I have already shared my opinion on the subject.

The famous Smart Key button is still on the side. This can be customized to launch common actions / © AndroidPIT

Other positive features include a mini-jack, stereo sound and LED notification, while on the negative side, the ZenFone 6 does not require wireless charging and sealing. I also remain skeptical about the Asus logo written in blue on the back of the black model. If it makes the brand stand out clearly, I would have appreciated a little more discretion.

For the rest, this ZenFone 6 is an elegant smartphone thanks to a combination of metal and glass. The handling is good and the solidity seems to be there, but the smartphone is quite heavy (weight of 196 grams) and has a certain thickness because of its large battery.