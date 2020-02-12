How aviation enthusiasts embraced apps, and have never had it better

When we think of an aviation enthusiast, the first thing that comes to mind is the image of an amateur pilot at the controls of a light aircraft with a cap and sunglasses. With the democratization of access to commercial flights and the media coverage of everything related to air transport, the number of aviation enthusiasts far exceeds the number of people with a small aircraft to fly on weekends. Now, enthusiasts share their fun on social networks, publish pictures taken near tarmacs on Instagram and have fun every day thanks to numerous applications. Here's how apps have consolidated a worldwide community of fans.

Aviation fans can be divided into two main categories (one can, of course, belong to both categories). On the one hand, there are commercial aviation enthusiasts who consume all news and new information about Boeing or Airbus models, new airports, and air safety. On the other hand, you find military aviation fans who are inexhaustible on arms sales figures, the specifics of the latest Rafale or videos of landing on an aircraft carrier. For reasons of space, we will only talk here about the first group.

Feeling the plane from a distance

Whatever the field, one of the first characteristics of a passionate person is that they can't help but want to satisfy their passion. A commercial aviation enthusiast will be that person who points a plane in the sky and explains that it's an Airbus A320, when all you see is a plane making noise in a residential area. When I flew a lot for professional reasons, I sometimes even met people who knew the specifics of the Air France, KLM or Iberia fleets by heart.

In short, it's no surprise that aircraft geolocation apps such as Flight Radar or Flightradar 24 have given these people the means to travel by proxy. These apps allow millions of people to follow airline flights in real-time on a map, to look at the technical specifications of the aircraft, to visualize the air traffic over our heads or even to follow a live landing. This is, therefore, a considerable technical contribution for millions of people who cannot take the plane permanently (the dream of these enthusiasts) due to a lack of means.

The Flightradar24 Flight Tracker app.

That airport feeling from your smartphone

We cannot talk about aviation without mentioning airports. These are highly organized places where each company, air traffic controller or commercial vehicle plays its score in a highly regulated symphony. Many enthusiasts are fascinated by airports. Thanks to the applications, aviation enthusiasts can now immerse themselves in the operation of an enclosed space that few travelers are familiar with. Here, strategy games allow you to put yourself in the shoes of an airport manager. The game "Word of Airports", for example, plunges you into the difficulties and risks associated with air traffic management. This type of app is therefore perfect to fuel the desire to discover all facets of airport activity.