The best 5 new apps worth checking out this week

Once again, this week we are offering you our selection of the week's new applications. As the Google Play Store is full of new applications of all kinds, it is sometimes difficult to see clearly. We hope that this article will help you. Discover this week's selection made with the help of our community.

Threads for Instagram Developed by Instagram, Threads is the new companion application to the social network. The app, available for free, allows you to send messages, photos, videos and stories between contacts in the network very quickly. Threads, which is very inspired by Snapchat, also gives you the opportunity to share a status (at home, at the gym, watching TV, etc.) with your friends. The new Instagram application that wants to compete with Snapchat / © AndroidPIT You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Mini Army As its name suggests, Mini Army is a small fighting game in which you must face about twenty opponents on a battlefield to become the best possible army. The game offers a choice of several combat units to refine your combat tactics. The graphics are quite nice and the gameplay is solid, the main criticism is that Mini Army has a lot of ads and the game is quite big on pushing in-app purchases.

You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. Wanna Kicks If you are a sneaker fan, then Wanna Kicks is absolutely the right application for you. Currently available only in a beta version, the application allows you to try out the sneakers of your dreams with the help of augmented reality. Many models are available and it is even possible to change the colors of the sneakers. Of course, if you like the pair you are trying, it is even possible to buy them. Is this what the people asking for?

You can download this application from the Play Store by following this link. Vestigium Vestigium is a puzzle game where you must help Qirie and his will-o'-the-wisp on a long journey to find magical lotus flowers in order to purify them from evil when they find their house and garden infested by a mysterious black poison. In addition to the great story, the game offers 48 levels that will challenge your memory, but the quality of the production, its offline mode and its universe are really worth it, especially since the game only costs a couple of bucks.

You can download this game from the Play Store by following this link. BLOB Live Wallpaper FREE This new application is nothing more than an app with a fully customizable animated wallpaper. You can play with shapes and colors in a fun way by unlocking features via in-app purchases. Specially designed for OLED displays, due in particular to the strong presence of the black color, BLOB Live Wallpaper FREE makes it possible to offer a pretty look to your smartphone.