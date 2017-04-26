Best Amazon Deals: Asus ZenPad, Drones, Action cam, Bluetooth headphones and more great deals

Today is the official-kick off of our daily post with the best Amazon deals that the giant online store can offer, hand-picked by your very own AndroidPIT team, to bring you some great savings on a lush variety of great products. Just try to resist, we dare you. We’ll be posting the best Amazon deal of the day, other fantastic daily deals and lightening deals.

Jump to section

Best Amazon deal of the day

Having an Android tablet is a handy gadget to have: for hanging around at home, you can use it to watch movies, play games, surf the web, look up recipes and more, and for out and about, read your favorite magazines during long commutes or work on a school or work projects on the go. All in all, a tablet can be a very useful gaming, multimedia and office tool. That's where our deal comes in. the Asus ZenPad of 10.1 inches is big enough to do all of the things described before with ease. Not only does it have Android 6.0, a great version of Android, you've got Asus' nifty Zen UI for a great user experience. Under the hood is the 64-bit MediaTek processor to keep your tablet going strong. Jump on this deal today before they're all gone.

Our best Amazon Deal: the Asus ZenPad 10.1 / © Asus

Other best Amazon deals

What are Lightening Deals?

Lightning deals are great bargains that are posted last minute on Amazon and are only available for one or two hours. The catch with these of course is that they are often so juicy that they are snagged up in a matter of seconds. The prices are not disclosed in advance and are made public once the offer gets under way.

But here’s a cool hint: Amazon Prime customers get to see offers 30 minutes early, lucky them, so don’t be too surprised if the offer is reserved in the first minutes or even seconds after the deal starts.

Best lightning deals on April 26, 2017

What did you think of our first best Amazon Deals post? Were the deals juicy enough for you or are you interested in seeing other types of products? Let us know in the comments below.