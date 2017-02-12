Skill, puzzles and beautiful stories: this is what fans of adventure games want. In this article, we will present you with what we think are the best of the genre. Our favorite games of the month

The best adventure games for Android: The Walking Dead (seasons 1 & 2) Those who are familiar with the television series or the comics know that fighting zombies is thrilling, out of the ordinary and a little bit sad. In the game by Telltale, you will discover the same feelings. After just minutes of gameplay, you feel the struggle of the main characters and are invested in their survival.

App version: 1.19

Size: 1,355.9 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3.3 and up

Price: free with in-app purchases The Walking Dead: Season One App version: 1.35

Size: 693.1 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3.3 and up

Price: free with in-app purchases The Walking Dead: Season Two The best adventure games for Android: CSI Hidden Crimes Making a video game out of a film or TV series is good idea in theory, but often license fees are prohibitively expensive. Regardless, Ubisoft made it happen. The adventure is based on the successful CSI series and, just like the series, you solve criminal cases. The method is classic: you have to find the person responsible by looking for clues and putting together the evidence. Nothing new, but that's no problem as the investigations are engaging and the atmosphere of the TV series is kept. In other words, I recommend it not just for fans of the series, but fans of the genre.

App version: 2.50.4

Size: 86.3 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.0.3 and up

Price: free with in-app purchases CSI: Hidden Crimes The best adventure games for Android: Secret Files Tunguska It took over eight years for the game to be released, but the wait was worth it. The heroine, Nina, finds herself at the center of a mystery that involves conspiracies, secrets, world travel and kidnappings. The point and click gameplay is one of the games strengths and will delight fans of the genre.

App version: 1.0.28

Size: 766.3 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3.3 and up

Price: paid app, $3.49 Secret Files Tunguska The best adventure games for Android: Machinarium As beautiful guitar music plays in the background, you help a little robot save a town that another robot is trying to destroy. It is a point and click style game, with convincing steampunk graphics and an original concept.

App version 2.3.1

Size: 237.1 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3 and up

Price: paid, $2.49 Machinarium The best adventure games for Android: Samorost 3 Samorost 3 was created by the same developer who made Machinarium and this is also a little gem. The game revolves around a gnome who finds an enchanted flute and wants to find out where it came from. The graphics are reminiscent of Machinarium and the gameplay is quite original: there is no dialogue, only sounds and images to advance the plot and activities. You'll see a brief overview of the game below:

Version: 1.4.459

Size: 1020.5 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.1 and up

Price: paid, $4.99 Samorost 3 The best adventure games for Android: The Cave The makers of the cult game Monkey Islands have made a new game, which is also a bit nutty. At the beginning, each player chooses three figures to alternate between in the game. Each has a special characteristic and story to be played in the game. The game is a ton of fun, and very amusing.

Version: 1.1.9

Size: 1489.3 MB

Compatibility: Android 2.3 and up

Price: paid, $2.99 The Cave The best adventure games for Android: Dream Chamber (Full) The setting of this comic-book style game takes place in the US in the 1930s. You play Charlie Chamber, a rich private detective who seeks to catch the bad guy who has broken a museum. What is the strength of this game is the alternations between dream and reality. You can search for new clues in the dream sequences, and the swap is done using the screen.

Version: 1.0.3

Size: 588.5 MB

Compatibility: Android 3.2 and up

Price: paid, $0.99 Dream Chamber (Full) The best adventure games for Android: Agent Alice Those who like classic adventure-style games will appreciate Agent Alice. In this point and click, you follow Agent Alice into a world of hidden object puzzles, romance and adventure. It can be both simple and complex, and there is a great diversity of puzzles to enjoy.

Version: 1.2.49

Size: 44.4 MB

Compatibility: Android 4.0.3 and up

Price: free with in-app purchases Agent Alice The best adventure games for Android: Finding Teddy this game tells the story of a little girl whose stuffed bear was stolen by a monster while she slept. As she searches for her beloved teddy in a closet, she gets pulled into a magical world where she fights monsters and helps other creatures as her search continues. The game is a classic point and click, with no dialogue and lots of riddles. In addition, you can pause and save your game at any point. The graphics give the game a special atmosphere.