Best APKs you won't find in the Play Store
The vast majority of Android users only ever install applications from Google Play. However, the potential of Android goes way beyond the Play Store and Google services. There’s a plethora of APKs that Google doesn’t offer, and we've prepared a list of the best Android APKs and apps you can't find in the Play Store.
Jump to:
- Collect cheap games with Humble Bundle
- Watch TV and movies with VideoMix
- Videoder for ripping YouTube
- Transform your phone with LMT Launcher
- Get torrenting with Transdroid
- Frustrated with YouTube? Try NewPipe
Best for gaming: Humble Bundle
The legendary Humble Bundle recently received a few updates, meaning it's no longer available in the Play Store (maybe Google now sees it as a competitor?). For the uninitiated, Humble Bundle lets you pay whatever you want to download bundles of high-end games for your Android device (and PC).
The money you pay gets divvied up between charities, the developers and the website. Using this app, you can manage your Android Humble Bundle games library easily, and receive updates on when the next Humble Bundle is available.
Best for streaming: VideoMix
This app is a fantastic resource for streaming your favorite TV shows and movies online. Be aware of your country's laws regarding streaming copyrighted content, though, if you don't want to land yourself in trouble.
Once you've found the show or movie you want to watch, just tap it, pick a site to stream it from, then you'll get an option to choose which video player app you want to play it in. In addition, there's a button that integrates IMDB into the app so you can view the cast and find related torrents.
Best for YouTube ripping: Videoder
Videoder is probably the most functional YouTube ripper around. You search for the YouTube video you want, and the app displays a variety of formats you can download it in, including 1,080p and MP3 (although both of these are in beta, so may occasionally mess up). You simply set a download directory and get ripping. TubeMate is another app that has similar functionality.
Best for functionality: LMT Launcher
LMT Launcher is another APK that's very interesting, but doesn’t require root. The app offers a detachable menu, which opens into a fan shape and displays various shortcuts.
To open this menu, simply swipe from any edge of the screen toward the center. It is a customizable menu to which you can add your preferred options.
Best for downloaders: Transdroid
For all the keen torrenters out there, Transdroid provides a great way to manage your torrents remotely. It supports home servers and seedboxes. From within the client, you can, among many other things, add torrents, start and stop them, and set priorities.
It supports all the big torrent clients out there, including uTorrent, Deluge and Vuze. You can download a cut-down version from the Play Store, called Transdrone, but, to get the full experience, including integrated torrent search and RSS feeds, make sure to grab the Transdroid APK. Again, be aware of the laws surrounding torrenting in your country.
Best alternative to YouTube: NewPipe
NewPipe is a great free YouTube frontend from the alternative app store, F-Droid, which hosts open-source APKs and also takes care of automatic updates of the apps installed.
NewPipe benefits from a nice clean ad-free interface, and is able to keep playing videos in the background while you do other tasks, or even when the screen is off.
The downsides are that it doesn't support your Google account, so you can't see your subscriptions. Video quality options are also limited on NewPipe—it doesn't support playback of 1080p or better.
What's your favorite APK? How do you feel about downloading apps from outside the Play Store? Let us know in the comments.
69 comments
I use to side load, root, flash, mod...but the older I get the less I jack with the phone, since it is tied to how I work during the day, by 5pm, I sit it down and don't touch it til the next morning.
My main use of APKs is to purchase paid apps direct from developers or from reliable sources without giving any "real me" credit card info to Google (using the Play Store with a nonsense Gmail address.) The one free app Google refuses to let in the Play Store is a system-wide ad blocker (Google does allow some ad-blocking browsers, but not system-wide blockers that stop the moronic cartoons and pop-ups that ruin many apps. I've almost forgotten what those stupid little cartoon boxes at the bottom look like.)
I suggest the article should add, that anybody who sideloads apps should install a decent third-party security app that scans all installations for malware. All the major security threats for Android have been from malware-bearing apps outside the Play Store, and good security software basically replicates Google's own malware scanning to block installing bad actors.
best for watching movies & tv series- terrarium tv , you can download the adfree
premium version from xdapirates.com
Free Android Apps and Games . Paid Android Apps and Games and unlimited moded Apps
www .apksecured. com
I did not even know about VideoMix, I find the description very interesting.
I will test it.
LMT Launcher is a very interesting app for me.
Xposed installer(even though it ask to be updated to latest version sometimes, when it’s already updated), to install awesome video player to bring some Oreo goodness to nougat phones. Root is needed for avp, but that’s the only reason I sway from the play store, for root apps.
thanks for list
here some site i use
android-apk.org
apk.black
dlapkandroid.org
apkforandroid.org
apkapk.org
Why is AIO not working properly anymore.it won't show any apps and keeps saying "click to reload"" still nothing
My Fav
Aptoide
showbox
spotify premium apk
peggo
king root
Movie box hd is great
anybody know of any poker sites u can play for real money on the android box
888poker
Wow,videoder is great, i've been downloaded and experienced some similar apps before, neither of them presented so well, never so understandable and accessible, UI and UX are perfect. and there are no ads in it which is rarity for a free app.
Thanks Liu. Your appreciation means a lot to us. If possible please support us by sharing the app as much as possible. Thanks :)
thanks for nice piece of information.
Hey there! Check for Blackmart..u can download all paid apps and games from Blackmart for free!! 😊
Thank's a lott :)
Yeah - That's just Stealing....
No, it's piracy. Stealing removes the original.