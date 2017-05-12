The best Android emulators for PC

Android emulators have become increasingly fashionable in recent years. This isn’t surprising since they’re easy to access and they offer the perfect way of benefiting from the range of Android apps directly on your computer. Scroll down for our list of the best Android emulators on PC.

Do you prefer driving or action-adventure games? Choose Driving or Action-adventure. VS 1979 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

5798 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Which Android emulators are best for a Windows PC?

Remember: firstly, it’s important to know that the fluidity and speed of the task execution with these emulators depends on your computer’s performances, although some of them have additional optimizations for some processors and graphics chips. In addition to this, you’ll notice that the interface doesn’t change much, apart from the number of options displayed, which are more or less numerous depending on what the user opts for. All the emulators listed here can be installed and used for free, but additional features and removing any adverts will require payment.

Opinion by Pierre Vitré I prefer playing games on my PC than on my smartphone What do you think? 50 50 7 participants

BlueStacks (Android 4.4.2 emulator for PC)

To date, BlueStacks has been the most popular emulator, and probably the most stable, in terms of reliability in apps. Why is that? Having used it myself for a while on some of my devices, I never had to pay for anything; this can often appear to be rather intrusive. Unless you do Ctrl + Alt + Delete to kill the tasks running in the background of Windows, BlueStacks gives you the option – and it tells you in an explicit message – to display advertising that promotes apps in order to continue using the service for free. Otherwise, you'd have to pay a sum of money to stop the advertising and you can then use the service without any interruptions.

A snapshot of BlueStacks installed on a Windows PC. © ANDROIDPIT

Anyone can use BlueStacks for free and without limits, with or without a Google account as it will simulate a submarine OS on your PC. Currently, BlueStacks is the most reliable Android emulator offered for Windows, in addition to offering foolproof compatibility with all kinds of PCs. You don’t need to have a brand new PC for the emulator to work properly as it can run on a 2013 desktop without too many issues, although an additional graphics chip is recommended. In conclusion, BlueStacks works hand in hand with streamers with its openness towards Twitch.

More details and download available at http://www.bluestacks.com.

Nox App Player (Android 4.4.2 emulator for PC)

Nox is just as fluid as BlueStacks and even faster. It's a solution that was released not too long ago and looks promising. Far from being as remarkable as a normal PC, I was pleasantly surprised by the task execution speed of the emulator, although some elements did give it a run for its money. This was particularly an issue with power-hungry games. I didn't notice many problems with regard to app usage, aside from the non-compatibility of some apps.

The Nox interface isn't very different from the other emulators, aside from carrying out a range of additional functions in the right-hand corner (some are outlined above). In the settings, the user can even modify the resolution and display mode, on smartphone or tablet. © ANDROIDPIT

Although a longer test period would be needed to verify this, my first test of the Nox App Player made me want to install it. Currently, Nox App Player has a significant advantage over BlueStacks: it’s free. In addition to being free, there’s also no advertising. To perfect the user experience, the emulator replicates a range of functions, just like those on an Android smartphone. If you have a touch screen, you can simulate the touch feature. And that’s not all: you can also do screenshots (of photos or videos), volume control, installation of an APK file, restarting and multiple sessions.

More details and download available at http://www.en.bignox.com

Droid4X (Android 4.4.2 KitKat emulator for PC)

Droid4X, which is also free, may not have the most attractive interface but it works perfectly. Unlike other closed off emulators, this one is more open as it allows the user to have control, including all basic Android settings. In terms of fluidity, it’s good but far from being as successful as the two other emulators mentioned above.

Droid4X isn’t the most attractive emulator but it is very stable! © Unknown

Like the previously mentioned emulators, you can also store videos, as well as pictures of your face (with the help of a webcam). For those who want to give gaming a go, it's worth noting that gaming controllers are also compatible. To verify the controllers, Droid4X asks you to scan a QR code. In the emulator’s settings, you can change the display resolution as well as the emulator’s performance level. As a general rule, it’s recommended that you allocate no more than half of your PC’s capacity to this. For example, you'll need to allocate 2 GB out of the 4 GB of RAM and 2 out of the 4 quad-core processor cores.

More details and download available at http://www.droid4x.com/

Andy OS (Android 4.2.2 emulator for PC)

Although I have had little to do with it over the years (because I didn’t need it), Andy OS was the alternative that I used for a long time to get away from some of the boring/cumbersome aspects of BlueStacks. The Andy OS emulator, which is completely free, has developed significantly over the last few months resulting in an improved navigation mechanism that is more responsive with a mouse. Prior to this, Andy OS couldn't process a long tap. In the game Clash of Clans, I’ll let you imagine the ordeal that I experienced in creating squads. As well as being great ergonomically, the interface is also more attractive with its mix of KitKat and Marshmallow. It’s different but pleasant to use.

Simple and functional, here’s the interface offered by the Andy OS PC emulator. © ANDROIDPIT

Unlike the three other emulators installed on KitKat (Android 4.4+), Andy OS isn’t as advanced as it was shut down during the second version of Jelly Bean (Android 4.2.2). In terms of features, it’s also slightly less comprehensive than the others. On the other hand, it offers excellent stability at all levels. In summary, the emulator is completely free if you download it for personal use. If it’s for business, Andy OS charges $12 per month or $99 per year. By purchasing this version, professionals or users that wish to contribute are provided with emulator compatibility on Mac and Linux, as well as Windows, and also with Premium support and access to all of Andy OS’s previous versions.

More details and download available at www.andyroid.net

Have you used an Android emulator on your PC? If so, which one? What did you think of it? Let us know in the comments.