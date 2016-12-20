These are the best Android games of 2016 according to Google
Here we have the best games in the Google Play store according to Google. To create its best-of list, Google wanted to select the most stunning titles of the indie scene, as well as addictive, competitive games and chart-toppers. We think they picked some great games, and there are a few which we can't wait to try over our winter vacation.
- The best Android apps of 2016
- The newest Android apps you shouldn't miss (updated monthly)
Google has organized the list by category, and in total, 38 games were chosen. There is really no big surprise in the selection. All the games in the list were noteworthy at some point during the year. Most of the truly great Android games tend to be paid, but there are quite a few free titles in here which are good fun.
Google's Best Games of 2016
Best game of the year
No, it's not Pokémon Go. While we would have expected it to be, Google went with another hugely successful game instead: Clash Royale.
For those who missed out on the phenomenon, Clash Royale is a multiplayer game from Supercell, who brought us Clash of Clans. In the game, you collect and upgrade cards which feature the troops, spells and defenses from Clash of Clans, plus the Royales (princes, knights, baby dragons, etc). To take trophies from your opponents, you have to knock your enemy's king and princesses from their towers.Clash Royale
Most competitive
Most innovative
Top trending
Best indie
- Rolling Sky
- AbyssRium-Make your Aquarium
- The Last Vikings
- Riptide GP: Renegade
- PewDiePie's Tuber Simulator
Most exhilarating
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
- CSR Racing 2
- Hungry Shark Evolution
- NBA Live
- Walking Dead: Road to Survival
Most irresistible
Most beautiful
Best family
- My Little Pony: Harmony Quest
- Toca Life: Farm
- Thinkrolls: Kings & Queens
- ABC Kids - Tracing & Phonics
What was your favorite game of 2016? Are there any you loved which weren't on Google's best-of list?
Source: Google Play Store
No comments