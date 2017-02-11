Walking 10,000 steps every day doesn't just make you feel fitter, it also prevents diseases. However, counting your steps can be far too complicated, so it's easier to get the right Android app to start with. Here are the best pedometer apps for Android and what they're capable of.

Step counts are just rough estimates

These pedometer apps aren't just well-designed, they count steps pretty accurately compared to others we've tested. But, you can't rely on step counters to be 100 percent accurate. Even when we walked with all four recording our number of steps at the same time, they didn't end up with the same numbers. When we walked 100 steps, one app reported 90 steps and another said 170. Just like fitness tracking bracelets, pedometer apps on your smartphone can only give approximate values.

The accuracy can be improved with a little tinkering though: you can adjust the sensitivity of the step counter. Before you dive into a new pedometer app, you can test it with 100 or 200 steps, and adjust the sensitivity ​​for your smartphone until it becomes more accurate.

Step counts can very greatly from app to app, for pedometers and full-featured fitness apps. / © AndroidPIT

As a rule of thumb, take the numbers with a grain of salt and understand that they are just a guideline. If your step count is high, you've been moving around a lot. If the step count is low, get off the couch and go for a walk.

The apps listed here do not offer any fitness features. If you are interested in detailed statistics, check out our overview of the best fitness apps for Android. These usually also have a step counter integrated.

The best Android pedometer apps: Pedometer & Weight Loss Coach (Pacer)

Pedometer and Weight Loss Coach by Pacer Health shows you how many steps you've taken and your distance covered. Also, you can enter your weight into the beautifully designed app, as well as your target goals. In addition, it keeps track of your progress over weeks and months.

The great selection of settings is what makes this app really great. As soon as the user enters their data, they can easily set new goals and share the app with friends and family to create walking groups. The basic features of the app are free, but it also offers training programs and advanced analysis as in-app purchases.