Walking 10,000 steps every day doesn't just make you feel fitter, it also prevents diseases. However, counting your steps can be far too complicated, so it's easier to get the right Android app to start with. Here are the best pedometer apps for Android and what they're capable of.
Step counts are just rough estimates
These pedometer apps aren't just well-designed, they count steps pretty accurately compared to others we've tested. But, you can't rely on step counters to be 100 percent accurate. Even when we walked with all four recording our number of steps at the same time, they didn't end up with the same numbers. When we walked 100 steps, one app reported 90 steps and another said 170. Just like fitness tracking bracelets, pedometer apps on your smartphone can only give approximate values.
The accuracy can be improved with a little tinkering though: you can adjust the sensitivity of the step counter. Before you dive into a new pedometer app, you can test it with 100 or 200 steps, and adjust the sensitivity for your smartphone until it becomes more accurate.
As a rule of thumb, take the numbers with a grain of salt and understand that they are just a guideline. If your step count is high, you've been moving around a lot. If the step count is low, get off the couch and go for a walk.
The apps listed here do not offer any fitness features. If you are interested in detailed statistics, check out our overview of the best fitness apps for Android. These usually also have a step counter integrated.
The best Android pedometer apps: Pedometer & Weight Loss Coach (Pacer)
Pedometer and Weight Loss Coach by Pacer Health shows you how many steps you've taken and your distance covered. Also, you can enter your weight into the beautifully designed app, as well as your target goals. In addition, it keeps track of your progress over weeks and months.
The great selection of settings is what makes this app really great. As soon as the user enters their data, they can easily set new goals and share the app with friends and family to create walking groups. The basic features of the app are free, but it also offers training programs and advanced analysis as in-app purchases.
The best Android pedometer apps: Accupedo Pedometer
The app does exactly what it promises: it counts your steps accurately. Set your gender, age, body size and weight, and the app calculates the individual number of steps you should try to reach per day. In the statistics you can display your progress for the day, week, month and year. All data can also be saved onto your MicroSD card or Google Drive. The app also calculates the calories burned by walking. For example, you have to complete about 900 steps to work off a cheeseburger. Accupedo does have a lot of annoying fullscreen ads though.
The best Android pedometer apps: Pedometer
Here's another accurate step counter with a twist. It doesn't just display how many steps you walked though. It also tells you how many calories you've burned, the distance, walking time and miles per hour. It uses your weight, height, and age to track burned calories with accuracy. Simply tap on the Start button to start counting. The app is very practical: statistics and information steps taken are only a tap away. Toggle between the day, week and month view tabs, and tap the graphs to display additional information. Also, you can customize the app's color scheme.
The best Android pedometer apps: Noom Walk Pedometer
The Noom Walk Pedometer is a truly battery-saving app because it uses only the movement of the smartphone to count the steps, without accessing GPS services. The interface is spartan and the functions are stripped down to the basics. You can customize your settings, view progress for the day or week, and add notes. Connect with your friends and keep up with users from all over the world. Despite the minimal functionality, Noom is a great completely free option if you're looking for a pedometer that won't drain your battery.
Have any other favorite apps that we missed? Is your step counter accurate?
