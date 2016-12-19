Best Android smartwatches 2016
Update: End-of-year update now includes the Samsung Gear S3
A number of new Android smartwatches have been launched recently, including the Samsung Gear S3, Huawei Watch and the second generation Asus ZenWatch 3. Now that we've had a chance to complete our full reviews, we've been able to compile our current list of the best Android smartwatches of 2016, including a convenient buying guide.
Jump to section:
- Best smartwatch overall: Asus ZenWatch 3
- Best value smartwatch: Asus ZenWatch 2
- Best smartwatch design: Huawei Watch
- Best smartwatch for making calls: LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition 3G
- Best sports smartwatch: Samsung Gear S3
- Android Wear smartwatch buying guide
Best smartwatch overall: Asus ZenWatch 3
The best comes last, with Asus' latest smartwatch. The display, quick recharge time, long-lasting battery, etc make it the best watch on the market. Asus has targeted millenials with the design of the ZenWatch 3. This smartwatch with its three buttons looks much sportier than other watches that the company has so far released, for a more personal and unique twist. The new design also comes with IP67 certification, meaning it is resistant to water and dust.
So far, almost all Android Wear smartwatches have come equipped with the Snapdragon 400. The ZenWatch 3 comes with Qualcomm’s new replacement for this: the Snapdragon 2100. In our review, the performance was solid.
There is no built-in pulsometer, GPS or SIM capability. For sports, navigation or connecting to the internet without being tethered to a cell phone, you should look elsewhere. The ZenWatch 3 offers the basics you expect from a smartwatch: notifications, fitness tracking, playing music via Bluetooth, hands-free operation features and more.
|Display
|1.4-inch, round, AMOLED
|Resolution
|400 x 400 pixels, 287 ppi
|Size
|45.2 x 10.65 mm
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100, Quad-Core, 1.2 GHz
|Internal Storage / RAM
|4 GB / 512 MB RAM
|IP
|IP67 Dust and water resistant
|Price
|$229.99
|Battery
|340 mAh
Best value smartwatch: Asus ZenWatch 2
If you want a good Android Wear experience on a budget, the under $150 ZenWatch 2 is the way to go. Asus didn't change much between its first ZenWatch and this version, preferring instead to focus on customization options (I wonder where it got that idea from... *cough* Apple *cough*), but it has added quick-charging and a Wi-Fi chip to enable the ZenWatch 2 to take advantage of the latest Android Wear features.
It delivers much the same experience as the Moto 360 (2015) at half the price, and we have to recommend the ZenWatch 2 as the best entry point to the Android Wear world.
|Screen:
|
1.45-inch, square(ish), AMOLED
1.63-inch, square(ish), AMOLED
|Resolution:
|
280 x 280 pixels, 273 ppi
320 x 320 pixels, 278 ppi
|Size:
|
45.2 x 37.2 x 10.5 mm
49.6 x 40.7 x 9.5 mm
|Processor:
|Snapdragon 400, 1.2 GHz
|Internal storage / RAM:
|4 GB / 512 MB RAM
|IP:
|IP67 dust and water resistant
|Price:
|Approx. $129.99
|Battery:
|400 mAh
Best smartwatch design: Huawei Watch
Huawei has succeeded where many manufacturers have gone wrong: it made a watch that looks good first, and performs well second. That's not to say the Huawei Watch's performance is substandard, but with relatively weak battery life, no ambient light sensor and a couple of interface problems, Huawei's wearable is a little behind the likes of the Moto 360 (2015).
That being said, if you want the best-looking watch on Android, this is it.
|Screen:
|1.4-inch, circular, AMOLED
|Resolution:
|400 x 400 pixels, 286 ppi
|Size:
|42 mm diameter x 11.3 mm depth
|Processor:
|Snapdragon 400, 1.2 GHz
|Internal storage / RAM:
|4 GB / 512 MB RAM
|Weight / IP:
|60.5 g / IP67
|Price:
|Approx. $349
|Battery:
|300 mAh
Best smartwatch for making calls: LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition 3G
The LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition (3G) gets top marks with a full round display, a large battery and a great mobile interface. And the design is also a success, though the watch face is a bit too tall.
|Screen:
|1.38-inch, round
|Resolution:
|480 x 480 pixels, 348 ppi
|Size:
|47 x 47 x 14 mm
|Processor:
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 400
|Internal storage / RAM:
|4 GB / 768 MB RAM
|IP:
|IP67 Dust and water resistant
|Price:
|approx. $199.99 with contract
|Battery:
|570 mAh
Best sports smartwatch: Samsung Gear S3
Hands down the best smartwatch for sports and hiking is the Samsung Gear S3. It comes in two versions: Classic with a leather strap and Frontier with a silicone strap. Both are water and dust resistant. Samsung uses its own operating system called Tizen, but it is still compatible with all smartphones.
The smartwatch comes with GPS, a speedometer, barometer and an altimeter, so it is the ultimate hiker's companion. Athletes can use the smartwatch to measure their pulse and count their steps. You can store MP3 files on the watch itself and listen without having your phone paired if you're out for a run.
|Screen:
|1.3-inch, circular AMOLED
|Resolution:
|360 x 360 pixels, 278 ppi
|Size:
|49 x 46 x 12.9 mm
|Processor:
|Exynos 3250
|Internal storage / RAM:
|4 GB / 768 MB RAM
|Weight / IP:
|57g / IP68
|Price:
|approx. $299.99
|Battery:
|380 mAh
Android Wear smartwatch buying guide
If you've decided to take the plunge and invest in a smartwatch, you've got a few decisions in front of you, the first of which is whether you want an Android Wear device or something else?
There are other smartwatch options available running on Samsung's Tizen platform as well as interesting devices by Pebble and Omate. Assuming you're focused on Android Wear though, we'll continue.
What to consider when buying a smartwatch
There are a few things to think about: size and weight, style, display type (some displays are easier to read outdoors than others), battery size and so on. Consider what you want from your watch and how you plan to use it. All of them offer a degree of water-resistance and all are reasonably light.
If you plan to never take your smartwatch off except to charge it, then a large battery is critical. If you're outdoors a lot then you might want to opt for a smartwatch with an LCD display. OLED displays are better for battery life but they are not always so visible in the sunshine.
Internally, most Android Wear watches are about the same, so there's no real technical advantage of one over the other. Battery size and life, screen resolution and type are the main considerations. If you have a very slim wrist you might want to avoid the particularly large designs, so size is a consideration too. Arguably the biggest factor will be style – you want the watch you wear to look good, after all.
Do you own any Android wearables? Which would you say is the best Android smartwatch? Tell us what you think in the comments.
17 comments
Huawei is my pick when it comes to smartwatches
When you're updating your android smart watch list with a Tizen watch then you know that the android wear platform is dead.
Why? All of Samsung's smartwatches are running on Tizen nowadays, and the chance that Samsung makes a good smartwatch is pretty high anyways, isn't it?
I agree that they make the best smartwatch at the moment but it isn't an android watch. If you were to poll Google they would say the same thing. If you are a consumer immersed in the Android platform then an android wear watch would be ideal for you. If you're looking for a Great smartwatch then you go with Tizen and Samsung Pay.
This speaks to my theory of android's inability to popularize alternative hardware platforms ( smartwatches, tablets, VR, Smart home). When subsidies are not involved Android cannot compete on price. Phones are a necessity but are tablets? Smartwatches? VR?
I have a Pebble round, less than 2 years the screen becomes unreadable of and on. Pebble said they can't fix it and my warranty has passed. They offered a link to buy a new Pebble at 25% discount. Great watch for a year or so, but no more Pebble sorry
I like Sony SmartWatch 3.
Did you REALLY just say adding customization is a copy of Apple? Really? Seeing as Apple was so late to the game I'd have to say the inverse is true, Apple borrowed from Android.
Aside from that, aren't there any NON budget Androidwear Smartwatches that are square? I love my LG G watch, but no wifi chip and its not going to get the next big update. But round faces are beyond stupid. An androidwatch should be function first, form second. Reading texts and emails on a circle is asinine.
is there a watch with bluetooth 4.0+, microSD slot, and music player? i cant seem to find anything for running.
Hi, Kris, any update article?
I had a classic Pebble which suffered from screen tearing. So i updated to a Pebble Time Steel. And i can't say I'm happy with it. It's big and heavy. And for some reason it doesn't always gets the notifications. Wheres on my other arm there is a Microsoft band. Not so much smartwatch but a lot of sports band. It gets notifications, measures my sleep and my every move. I must say that I actually prefer that. But coming from a classic Pebble I only used notifications on a smartwatch and not apps.
I have just put a payment down for a Tag Heuer Connected watch. I have been promised by Harrods that it will arrive before Christmas, but everywhere in the UK has already sold out of their first orders (due to arrive on 9th December).
I bought a Huawei watch to see if I liked it. I do, but I'm used to much more expensive and higher quality watches, so I think the Tag is the way to go.
I owned (and sold) the original Moto and Zen. Battery life was so bad I just stopped using them both. Add in the bulky cases, I just figured smartwatchs were not for me, until I bought the Pebble time. Honestly outstanding. Lasts days, does everything I want (notifications, alarms, ability to send responses to sms via voice, trip info, syncs with Google cal and has a slew of apps) and light enough where I forget about it. Its not perfect, but I've not used anything better yet. Samsung's s-voice eliminates them for me.
How come the Moto 360 is the best? I doesn´t even have a proper circular screen. That black band at the bottom is anoying. The LG Urbane is much better.
I've owned the original gear and currently the gear live. The latter in terms of functionality and customisation via watchmaker is way better.
The cradles are truly painful. The live Cradle being the worse design possible. In both cases however price was the deciding factor. $180 AUD for the live.
Connection drop out is my number 1 gripe. I rely heavily on the notifications. It's annoying Android wear doesn't support sound like the 1st gear. Then again muting the gear after hours was a pain.
I intend to switch to a round watch next so I'm keen to see what the Moto360 2nd gen brings. As I've just updated to a LG G4, the LG R might end up on my wrist.
I have the Gear and its not a bad watch once you root it and can run any android app on it - the downfall of all thee watches is the battery life though - I cant be bothered to take the watch off and insert it in its charging cradle every night!
www.xbmcplayer.co.uk
I got a Gear Live and like it because it was dirt cheap. the cradle sucks and I had to replace it once already. luckily they began to be offered on eBay about 3 days after it broke. the 360 is just ugly as sin, and I wouldn't be caught dead wearing the original G Watch. the newer version (round) is cool, but pricey. I like Sony, but the armband on the SW3 is crap...I still can't grasp why they would make that pop out module, and not offer a pocketwatch chain...
I'm ok with the Gear Live for now, but only because it was the lesser of 8 evils. next year might be time for an upgrade to a 2015 model.
I have an LG G Watch, which was given to me by a family member who works at Google. While its kind of cool its also a bit gimmicky. I wouldnt pay money for one of these things. They need to improve the battery lives of these things and also make the watches standalone devices