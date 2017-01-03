10 best weather apps and widgets for Android

There are hundreds of weather apps out there but only handful of good ones. That's why AndroidPIT has scoured the Play Store to bring you the top picks, no matter what your needs may be. Here are the 10 best weather apps for Android.

Weather Timeline

Available for $1.49 on the Play Store, Weather Timeline could be the best money you ever spend. It brings genuinely useful and interesting features together into a wonderful interface and library of widgets.

The app gets its name from its primary function, which is a card-based timeline of the weather, but there's a lot more on offer. You can select from five different weather services, and there are notifications that warn you of impending weather changes. Then there's the moon viewer, so you always know the werewolf forecast, and several radar maps, letting you see visualizations of the cloud and rain to come. On top of all that, there are also several interactive graphs showing data on things like temperature, precipitation and pressure.

The depth of data and an elegant and simple interface makes this app one of our top choices.

Weather Timeline is our favorite weather app on Android. / © AndroidPIT

Weather Timeline - Forecast

Precise Weather YoWindow

“Watch weather with pleasure,” says YoWindow when you first load it, and it truthfully lives up to this promise: it's a great looking Android weather app. Instead of using simple icons to represent clouds, sunshine and rain, YoWindow displays a cartoon landscape which reflects the real-time weather in your current location.

The light level and conditions are accurately represented in the app and you can scroll through the hours as if scrolling through an online video to see changes over time. It’s a unique and well-realized weather app, which not only looks good, but is also incredibly easy to use.

It's available for free with ads or paid ($2.99) without ads. When you get bored of looking at a field, you can select from a few different backgrounds too. That said, there are no widget options on this app.

Want a weather app that looks great? Get YoWindow. / © AndroidPIT

Precise Weather YoWindow

Dark Sky

Dark Sky is a somewhat controversial app to include in the list, but it's long been a favorite with many users. Its strength lies in the granularity of its minute-by-minute predictions that give you useful information in a simple way, like saying it'll rain in 13 minutes, rather than giving a vague indication of the chance of rain.

However, the main downside is that if you want to use its most useful features you'll need to pay - and if you don't, well, there are better free weather apps available you can consider. One of the major drawbacks of the free version of Dark Sky is that it doesn't include any home screen widgets at all, but you get three if you pay for the premium version. You also get the option of having a daily digest of weather sent to you each morning.

We wouldn't be averse to that perhaps if it was a one-off payment instead of a recurring $2.99 per year, but if incredibly precise weather updates are useful to you, it might be worth considering. There's a two-week free trial available which allows you to test it out first.

Dark Sky has some powerful features, but they're not free. / © AndroidPIT

Dark Sky - Hyperlocal Weather

Morecast

Morecast sells itself with its great-looking and intuitive interface: its vertical list layout is easy to use and interpret. At the top, you’re greeted with the current weather and the 'real feel'. Scroll down and you'll see a more detailed view of the day's weather.

Another swipe and Morecast will reveal what’s happening tomorrow; down again and you’re presented with a simple seven-day view. This streamlined UI is good for beginners and experienced weather app users alike, because it provides access to all of the information you could need, but doesn’t throw it all at you on one screen.

Morecast is full of small details, such as webcams that show the weather at different times of the day across the globe, and a weather navigation feature to help you plan routes around the best conditions.

The Morecast interface is very intuitive. / © AndroidPIT

Weather & Radar - Morecast App

WeatherBug

WeatherBug excels in both the design and user interface department. It is able to pinpoint the weather forecast, not only to your city but also to your neighborhood. In addition to forecasts and severe weather warnings, the developers have incorporated a traffic camera section to avoid jams and the ability to share photos and albums.

You can customize it to suit your lifestyle, so for example you can find out if you can run to the gym on a specific day, as well as personalize your home screen, language, and save multiple locations.

It also now offers multiple radar views to take into account different countries around the world, and can even connect to your smart thermostat to automatically set the temperature in your home and save you money.

WeatherBug has some social features, including the option to share pictures. / © AndroidPIT

WeatherBug - Forecast & Radar

WeatherBomb

WeatherBomb isn't like some of the other weather apps in this list. Rather than give you a nice, easy to read list of the weather conditions with an icon, it displays a meteorological map of the live weather that allows you to scroll to get an overview of conditions across the whole country (or any other country for that matter).

You can, of course, zoom in on your town or any other smaller area for a more accurate prediction of your locality. Some people won't enjoy the lack of the usual icons and info, and that's fine, but if you want a way to get a quick look at the forecast and scroll through the weather for the day (or week), WeatherBomb is well worth checking out.

There's a single desktop widget too, which shows a graph of rain, wind, temperature, pressure and wave height on your home screen. It's free too, though there are in-app purchases if you want to remove the ads.

WeatherBomb truly brings something different to the table. / © AndroidPIT

WeatherBomb

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is the go-to weather app for many Android users, with up-to-date and accurate weather information. It includes hourly, 36-hour and 10-day forecast options, as well as the usual gamut of weather conditions like wind speed, humidity, UV index, visibility, dew point and pressure. There's also a weather-related videos section that features clips from around the world.

It’s simple and intuitive to use. It doesn’t contain all of the necessary info on a single page like some other apps do, but you do get extras such as ski conditions, flu and pollen count data. You also can tap on most items to receive more detailed information or check out the Radar or Hurricane Central views.

It also offers four simple desktop widgets that display the weather and time at your chosen location. It's free to download and use, but you will have to put up with a few ads.

The Weather Channel has a lot of features, but the overview is simple. / © AndroidPIT

The Weather Channel

Accuweather

Accuweather is one of the staple weather apps on Android. It's usually accurate and is filled with great information, including the awesome RealFeel index (which suggests what the outdoor temperature feels like, rather than where the mercury stops).

Accuweather comes loaded with graphs, maps, radar and even video weather forecasts for your region, and now also includes minute-by-minute precipitation predictions to avoid you getting wet in a freak shower.

You get the option of two different three-day weather forecast widgets for your home screen too. Like many of the others in this list, it's free but funded by ads.

Even if you never stop thinking about the weather, Accuweather has more than enough info for you. / © AndroidPIT

AccuWeather

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo Weather offers tons of information without ever feeling cluttered, and features ever-changing backgrounds from Flickr, so it always feels fresh.

There are many sizes and types of widget for your home screen, and you’ll often get notifications in your status bar. It has everything an average user would need without going overboard on professional features. You do still get wind speed and pressure measurements though.

Yahoo Weather uses background images from the huge image database Flickr. / © AndroidPIT

Yahoo Weather

NOAA Weather Radar and Alerts

If you live or are traveling in a region that is often affected by severe weather, we recommend you check out Weather Radar and Alerts from NOAA. This app delivers the latest news straight from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide the most critical information on mainland storms, cyclones, tornadoes and other severe weather.

Weather Radar and Alerts offers real-time satellite views of key areas and a news feed, in addition to comprehensive marine updates. You can also head straight to the Severe Weather Outlook section for a daily glance at what's going on. For those who might be affected by extreme weather, this app could be vital.

Weather Radar and Alerts could be a vital app for those affected by extreme weather. / © AndroidPIT

NOAA Weather Radar & Alerts

Which app would you say is the best weather app for Android? Let us know in the comments below.