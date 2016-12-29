Best dating apps for Android to find love (or hook up!)

New Year's eve is the time to make some resolutions to make the coming year so much better than the last...or so you hope. Perhaps you tried your luck yesterday at last night's outing, but have nothing to show for your seductive efforts? Fear not, your Android device can act as your wing-man or woman, a dating companion if you will. How? Well, we're glad you've asked. We've compiled a list of the best online dating apps that we have personally tested to ensure that the year to come proves to be a much more loving one (plus we have a guide at the bottom on how to be more successful in online dating)

Best for ice-breaking: Coffee Meets Bagel

Coffee Meets Bagel's name is as unique as its concept. It finds just one match per day to end the constant stream of profile sorting that happens in a lot of dating apps. The idea is since you only get one profile per day, you will take the time to read their details closely.

Your daily match includes a picture, age, location and a few other details. The match is called a ‘bagel’ and after liking this bagel you can ‘woo’ him/her with coffee (which are digital gifts). You only get a limited amount when you create the account, which you must then earn or buy when you run out.

After you like a profile, you are given a series of ice-breaker questions to get things started on an eventual conversation. If you both like each other then your names will be shown, otherwise they will remain hidden so you get an extra layer of privacy.

Coffee Meets Bagel shows you just one match a day so you can take your time. / © AndroidPIT

Best for personality matching: Parship

Parship has one of the most exhaustive personality matching apps available on Android. It's focused around personality compatibility and not quick picture sorting. This increases the chances that you find someone with whom you are comfortable at the first meeting.

The Parship app takes you through a series of questions when you create your profile. The whole test takes about 20 minutes and the questions are aimed at finding personality compatibility between you and potential matches. When you complete this test, the app tells you what kind of partner you are compatible with and why. It also tells you what potential conflicts you could have with them.

The majority of the services are available on the app but some are only available on PC. For instance, you can fill out your entire profile on the app but you must sign up on the PC version. Parship is currently only available in Europe.

Parship uses a unique matching system with a personality test. / © AndroidPIT

Best for casual encounters: Badoo

Badoo is a massive app with tens of millions of active profiles, and it's growing quickly. That gives you a selection that is almost unmatched on Android (apart from Tinder). So the chances you could meet someone soon are pretty high.

Badoo's concept is to connect people who are near each other. It is much easier to meet when you're already in the same restaurant, cafe or store than it is to arrange a meeting, and therefore people who use Badoo meet more frequently and under more casual conditions, which really takes the pressure off too.

The low-pressure connections is probably what keeps the number of users on the app and lessens the burnout rate. This is different from some of the more exhaustive apps that put more pressure on meetings.

Badoo lets you meet up with people nearby for casual encounters. / © AndroidPIT

Best for quick matches: OkCupid

For really fast matches, OkCupid is your best bet. After you create a semi-detailed profile, you are able to quickly peruse profiles that match yours. The app bases the match calculation on your answers to a few questions and you are able to see how well you match up with people.

Once you go through the large local database and like some of the suggested matches, you can see which people have matched with you. Their mutual match method is OkCupid's greatest strength and has earned it strong ratings and a constant stream of new users.

Sending and receiving messages is completely free. You can send as many as you want without having to pay and this gives newcomers an incentive. Paying will enable you to see non-mutual likes as well as boost your profile.

OkCupid uses a mutual-like method. / © AndroidPIT

Best for match filtering: Jaumo

Jaumo is free, and has a simple an interface that makes searching through potential dates very easy. You get loads of local results to choose from and interacting with them is simple. You just choose who you like from the list of pictures and send them a message.

Filtering who can contact you on Jaumo reduces the volume of messages you receive. Its filtering system is simple and effective and can be based on gender, age, location and whether the person's profile has a picture. If you get bored with always seeing the same people online, you can limit your search results to those currently online.

Managing your profile is effortless, making it easy to maximize your chances of finding someone who is interested. You can quickly see who has viewed your profile and who liked you, and use these results to sort through your matches.

Jaumo's interface makes sorting profiles fast and easy. / © AndroidPIT

Best for profile accuracy: Tinder

Tinder is another massive app with tons of potential matches available. It's claimed that 26 million matches happen through Tinder every day.

Tinder uses Facebook authentication to try and keep its potential matches honest. It's not a flawless system, as it is possible to get a fake Facebook account but it's more difficult than getting a random email address.

Tinder is mostly free but if you want to get some premium features you will need to pay. These include 'rewind' (see a profile you just swiped away) and 'passport' (look at profiles outside of your local area), but it is entirely possible to use Tinder without these and thus avoid paying.

Tinder shows you local singles using a large database. / © AndroidPIT

Best for men who swing one or two ways: Grindr

If you are not necessarily looking for a serious relationship, but rather to have a good time, you might as well go to apps dedicated to this, where, at least, everybody agrees! Grindr is a site designed for gay and bisexual men to meet. The application shows you profiles nearby, and you can start chatting with them.

Grindr works with the localisation system. © AndroidPIT

Small tip: to make your profile go up in the lists, and thereby having more chances of making contact with someone, connect regularly, even if just for a few seconds. An identical version also exists for women: Blendr. However, it does not have the same success and is still somewhat of a draft…

Best for proximity search: LOVOO Chat, Flirt, Dating

Lovoo is a popular dating app very similar to Tinder in the sense that it promotes quick encounters with people who are in close proximity to each other. It allows you to like or not like the profile of other users. After there is a positive match, you can then chat, exchange photos or arrange meetings. The concept is based on the ease of exchanges and meetings. My advice: take good pictures.

It is also possible to post photos of anything you like. Another positive point is that you carry on a conversation with anyone as often and much as you like.

With the Lovoo radar, you can find people near you. / © AndroidPIT

Lovoo puts to use a radar when you want to meet people. This feature is quite playful; it allows you to see the photos of Lovoo user profiles directly based on location. A little like a Wi-Fi radar, to be honest…

To connect to Lovoo, you have to sign in with your Facebook or Google account, but the application does not share your information on any of these networks.

Best for impromptu meetups: happn

In line with what Tinder offers, happn uses your real daily life to make you meet your soul-mate based on your location. The app therefore allows you to find the people you meet on the street, in the subway, in the supermarket… but that you don't dare approach.