The best FPS and TPS games on Android and iPhone

Whether free or paid, FPS (First Person Shooter) or TPS (Third Person Shooter), Battle Royale or single-player games, here is our list of best FPS and TPS games on the Android and iOS platforms. It is understandable that all your pent up frustration due to the lockdown needs an outlet, so why not satisfy your thirst for virtual blood through these gaming recommendations? Ready, aim, fire!

Here's our list: Call of Duty Mobile (free)

PUBG Mobile (free)

Dead Effect 2 (free)

Fortnite (free)

Shadowgun War Games (free)

Critical Ops (free)

Morphite (paid)

N.O.V.A. Legacy (free)

Hitman Sniper (paid) A bit of terminology: What do FPS and TPS mean? These two terms are self-explanatory from their respective acronyms, but here is a quick lesson if you are new to the entire gaming scene. Basically, both FPS and TPS point to the two main branches of shooting games. Read also: The best gaming smartphones in 2020 In order to dispel any possible ambiguity, here is the definition of the terms: FPS stands for First Person Shooter. In other words, you will literally play as though you were viewing from the gaming character's eyes.

stands for First Person Shooter. In other words, you will literally play as though you were viewing from the gaming character's eyes. TPS stands for Third Person Shooter. For TPS titles, you will experience a different Point-Of-View (POV), where all the action that you see will normally be a distance from your character. Here's an example of the differences in viewpoints: TPS (above) vs FPS (below). / © Xboxygen/Star Wars: Battlefront Feel free to ask us anything in the comments section if you would like to clear the air on the matter. The best action shooting games on Android and iOS Note: It would be impossible to keep track of a list for the total number of action shooting games on both mobile as new titles are released frequently. However, there have been pearls from indie publishers to the major game developers, and this is exactly what I will talk about in this article. Call of Duty: Mobile (free) This is undoubtedly THE best FPS currently available on Android (the game also runs on iOS). The game is heavily influenced by other titles in the long-running Call of Duty franchise (Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops, Black Ops II/III). This title will run on current generation smartphones just fine while offering amazing graphics where smartphone games are concerned. The touch controls are very well thought out, although those who prefer a more tactile experience can always settle for a game controller accessory. Call of Duty: Mobile brings together a slew of weapons, maps, and characters from the Call of Duty franchise. Banking on nostalgia, it isn't all old stuff as it will be enhanced with updated game mechanics that have become more and more commonplace in the FPS realm and other free mobile games. Call of Duty: Mobile boasts of a Battle Royale mode that has a fairly large map which can handle up to 100 gamers simultaneously for some pure carnage, never mind if some of them are AI-driven bots. There is also a Zombie mode to keep things fresh.

Of course, what is a top-notch mobile game if the developer is unable to pinch money off you? Call of Duty: Mobile will feature in-game micro-transactions as well as other built-in purchases like a season pass or "Battle Pass." You will still be able to progress in the game without forking out an additional cent, but there is enough incentive to fork out some dough as the in-game items on sale are not just cosmetic changes but include pay-to-win mechanics. In fact, certain weapons dish out an insane amount of damage which can only be obtained upon purchase. Anything to get an edge in Battle Royale mode, correct? However, you can still indulge yourself in some multiplayer goodness without having to spend any money. The game offers a series of daily and weekly challenges so that you have the chance to unlock selected elements (skins, weapons, etc.) for free when gaming. Various game modes will rotate from time to time in order to provide a fresh gaming experience without having it go stale. A new 'season' begins after a certain amount of time, including new updates, maps, weapons, skins and other rewards for a fresh session. You can download Call of Duty: Mobile for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. PUBG Mobile (free) A forerunner (if you don't take H1Z1 into consideration) that became a strong competitor and played the role of the eternal bridesmaid behind Fortnite. PUBG also benefited from a smartphone port by Chinese mobile gaming giant Tencent. This could be deemed as the serious, less colorful and more tactical version of Fortnite. Read also: The best PUBG Mobile tips and tricks

The principle remains similar: you are thrown right into a Battle Royale bout, where there is no need to get bogged down by the building dimension of its rival, Epic Games' Fortnite. The game still maintains different gameplay styles, where there are different types of vehicles as well as a vertical experience through the recent addition of in-game helicopters. The only problem with this is if you happen to be averse to touch controls. PUBG, unfortunately, does not offer official controller support, unlike Fortnite or Call of Duty: Mobile. There are plenty of third-party Bluetooth controllers in the market though, and you can go nuts with an extremely extensive in-game purchasing system. PUBG Mobile You can download PUBG Mobile for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Dead Effect 2 (free) Dead Effect 2 is a first-person shooter that attempts to push the boundaries of classic mobile games by offering a console-style gaming experience. Describe as a sci-fi shooter with RPG elements, it certainly requires some degree of strategy in order to progress. In the course of the game plot, you will be able to train and develop your character, collect and upgrade weapons, as well as gear up with high-tech body implants.

You must obviously kill all of the other enemies on the vast map, while performing a balancing act that requires building a structure for protection or perhaps even strategizing how you can trap your opponents. There is very little need to explain what Fortnite is all about as virtually every smartphone gamer worth his or her salt would have played it already (and are still playing it). A segment of the gaming community might be irritated at Fortnite's unprecedented global success, but it is a testament to Epic Games for coming up with a game that holds up well over time. The mobile version has been optimized for gaming on smartphones without making too big a graphical sacrifice. Controller support is fairly well integrated and more responsive than on Call of Duty: Mobile. The only drawback on Android is, the game is unavailable on the Google Play Store so you will have to download the APK in order to install it. Read also: How to download the Fortnite APK You can download Fortnite Mobile for free directly from the Apple App Store. Shadowgun War Games (free) Shadowgun War Games is the latest opus from the now-famous Madfinger Games studio, who were the ones behind the Dead Trigger franchise. The previous installment, Shadowgun Legends, proved to be an excellent gaming experience prior to gamers leaving its servers in droves. The game was clearly inspired by Destiny as it delivers a futuristic shooter with a space opera universe backdrop. Shadowgun War Games is a little more down-to-earth although it relies on pretty much the same recipe: intense gameplay, responsive touch controls, and graphics that push the limits of your smartphone. Read also: Top Android games with the best graphics

Shadowgun War Games is similar to Overwatch in many ways. It is a 5-vs-5 PvP (Player v Player) where each player plays a certain class character complete with their own abilities and powers. As this is a fairly new game compared to the other titles listed here, do not expect the content to be extensive. It did suffer from a slightly chaotic launch due to numerous bugs, but thankfully most of them have been patched. Madfinger Games continue to fly the flag in the world of mobile FPS, and you would be hard-pressed to find a better mobile FPS elsewhere. There remains a system of micro-transactions and in-game purchases, and as opposed to Fortnite or Call of Duty, the smaller number of players makes teamwork might make for a more tightly-knit gaming community. You can download Shadowgun War Games for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Into the Dead 2: Zombie Survival (free) It's one of the newest titles in this selection and has the peculiarity of not offering multiplayer or PvP mechanics. Instead, it will pick up from where the zombie apocalypse left off in the first title. The whole point is survival: you and your family must make it through all 60 levels intact, across 7 chapters. Make your way through hordes of the undead and rack up as many kills as possible in the process.

You will not be short of weapons and items to mow down these zombies, and as you progress, expect to unlock additional weapons and upgrades. It is not all just mindless killing, as there are strategic elements to take into consideration as well such as the welfare of your party. While it does not offer the best graphics, it is still playable. There are several alternative endings to this game, giving it plenty of depth as opposed to the traditional hack-and-slash concept. The game runs on the freemium model, which is pretty much the standard these days. Still, Into the Dead 2 remains a very good FPS title for smartphones. Into the Dead 2: Zombie Shooter You can download Into the Dead 2 for free from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Critical Ops (free) Critical Ops is a first-person shooter that offers competitive combat through beautifully-crafted maps and challenging game modes. You have the choice of whether to tackle missions with your team or go do a Rambo. Think Counter-Strike albeit on mobile. This game has come a long way since it was released a few years back, and it does offer a slightly different experience compared to the numerous Battle Royale titles that have littered the app store. Read also: The best multiplayer games for Android

Critical Ops You can download Critical Ops for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Morphite (paid) The story of Morphite takes place in a far off future when humanity has long since populated the distant reaches of space. You take on the role of Myrah Kale, a young woman residing on a space station and workshop under the care of her surrogate father, Mr. Mason. What starts off as a simple exploratory mission to gather supplies to support their shop ends up as a journey that reveals Myrah’s unknown past and her relationship to a rare, coveted, and nearly extinct material known as Morphite.

Morphite You can download Morphite for €7.99 ($7.99) from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. N.O.V.A. Legacy (free) If you want to go for something easier to handle, the Nova franchise by Gameloft comes highly recommended. This particular title brings some hard-hitting action within the confines of a futuristic post-apocalyptic world. You step into the boots of an elite soldier who shoulders the responsibility of protecting humanity from alien invaders after spending several years in exile somewhere in the galaxy. Apart from single-player mode (campaign), you'll have the opportunity to pit your withs against human opponents in multiplayer mode.

N.O.V.A. 3: Freedom Edition You can download N.O.V.A. Legacy for free from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Hitman: Sniper (paid) The unscrupulous assassin is back on the mobile platform to keep fans of this polished domed killer happy. Agent 47 is a living weapon, a formidable human being who does not forgive and always succeeds in his missions - pretty much a John Wick. In this episode, he takes on the role of a sniper in Montenegro, where it spans more than 150 missions with an impressive arsenal of over 13 precision rifles to choose from. Act quietly and swiftly in order to end up at the top of the ranking system. On the 3D side, it is certainly pleasant to look at considering it is built on the excellent multi-platform graphics engine known as Unity 3D.