The best FPV drone kits for flying at home

Flying a drone outdoors isn’t always easy. First, the majority of countries have restrictions on flying this type of device. Second, you’ll need a bit of practice, so you don’t crash it within the first two minutes. Lastly, there’s the price, which is usually pretty high. However, there are drones of every size and price out there. So, we’ve put together a list that solves all three of these problems: the best drones with FPV to fly in your house. Why the drone market should be taken seriously

What can you do with a drone?

What is an FPV drone? There are a ton of drones with cameras, and they come in all ranges, but not all drones support FPV cameras (First Person View). The options are narrowed down even more if you look for a small drone that you can fly inside. True FPV drones can be flown with a headset linked to the drone’s camera, and so it makes it feel as if you were actually inside the drone, flying it. Plus, there are two types of FPV: One where it transmits the video via a radio signal, and you need an FPV headset (some receivers allow you to use your smartphone as an FPV headset, the link is below).

(some receivers allow you to use your smartphone as an FPV headset, the link is below). The other transmits video via Wi-Fi, and you’ll need a smartphone that you put into a virtual reality headset. Best indoor FPV drones Parrot Mambo FPV (for smartphone) The Parrot Mambo is the smallest drone from Parrot. It’s been on the market a while, and now it’s sold in a combo pack that includes a camera, to clip on the drone, and a 3D headset to link to a smartphone and control the drone in FPV.

TRNDlabs SKEYE Nano 2 FPV (for smartphone) A mini-drone that's only slightly bigger than your thumb, but that can be flown like a real helicopter. It's controller actually acts like a box for transportation, and it comes with a stand to connect your smartphone in display mode. It also supports FPV mode if you put your device in a VR headset.